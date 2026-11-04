Eastern Conference Power Rankings: Pacers Struggle Without Haliburton

The Indiana Pacers offense crumbles as Tyrese Haliburton and Ivica Zubac miss time. Milwaukee Bucks sink to last in Eastern Conference power rankings after defensive collapses.

The second weekly iteration of the Eastern Conference power rankings reveals a shifting landscape in the NBA regular season following a week that saw several teams struggle with injuries and poor shooting performances. The Charlotte Hornets have drawn particular attention for their frightening offensive output, while the Indiana Pacers face significant challenges due to key player absences. These rankings serve as a short-to-medium-term temperature check rather than a reflection of the official standings, focusing exclusively on performance metrics from the most recent seven days of play.

Pacers Offense Crumbles Amidst Injuries

The Indiana Pacers are grappling with severe injury issues that have significantly impacted their team dynamics and scoring ability. Ivica Zubac missed all games last week due to an ankle sprain that will keep him out indefinitely, while Tyrese Haliburton sustained a left hamstring strain against the Milwaukee Bucks. This injury has sidelined Haliburton for at least another week, removing two critical pieces from the roster.

Also read Detroit's 33-Point Demolition Of Charlotte Has the Eastern Conference on Notice

Consequently, the Pacers' offense has visibly crumbled under these circumstances. After averaging 121.3 points per game in the first week of the season, Indiana has dropped to an average of just 106.5 points over the past seven days. The decline is particularly damning given that many of their opponents during this stretch were not strong teams. Losing close games to lesser squads is understandable, but the expectation remains that the Pacers should be able to secure victories against teams like Milwaukee, Brooklyn, or Miami even without their star players.

Bucks Suffer Defensive Collapse

Despite beating the struggling Indiana Pacers, the Milwaukee Bucks remain ranked last in the Eastern Conference power rankings due to their overall ineptitude. While losses to elite teams like Cleveland and Houston are expected, the Bucks have been absolutely slaughtered by other cellar-dwelling opponents. They allowed more than 130 points in both of their recent losses, highlighting a complete lack of defensive cohesion.

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The personnel on the Milwaukee roster appears insufficient to provide a concerted defensive effort. Early in the first week of the regular season, the Bucks committed the second-most fouls in the association. By the end of the current week, they have fallen to 28th in fouls per game, suggesting that the team has seemingly abandoned all defensive intensity. This trend indicates that the issue is not merely bad luck but a fundamental problem with ambition and execution on that end of the floor.

Bulls Show Glimmers of Hope

The Chicago Bulls receive slightly more grace than the Milwaukee Bucks in these rankings, largely because their schedule has been exceptionally tough. Two of their recent losses were relatively close contests, suggesting that the margin for error was slim despite the poor outcomes. Led by Norman Powell, who continues to shoot three-pointers at a high volume, the Bulls maintain an aggressive offensive style.

Although the efficiency of their three-point shooting has trended upward slightly, it remains firmly in the lower third of the NBA. The Bulls' opponents have shot the three-ball exceptionally well against them, compounding the difficulty of securing wins. However, the way Tiago Splitter's team has improved slightly offers fans hope that a victory is imminent. The schedule remains unkind to Chicago in the immediate future, but incremental progress provides a reason for optimism.

Nets Display Competence Despite Record

Jordi Fernández continues to extract more performance from the Brooklyn Nets than most observers anticipated, especially considering their 1-5 record. The team showed flashes of competence in an overtime game against the Boston Celtics, where questionable late-game decision-making by Mikel Brown Jr. ultimately cost them the win. Multiple young Nets players demonstrated potential during this contest, signaling growth within the roster.

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While there are still numerous flaws tied to the youth of the squad, particularly at the point guard position, the Nets appear to be the most competent, well-coached, healthy, and motivated team on this list so far. Their ability to compete closely with top-tier teams suggests that their foundation is stronger than their win-loss record might imply. This level of organization provides a solid base for future development as they continue to navigate a difficult season.

Hornets Struggle With Offensive Efficiency

The Charlotte Hornets are facing significant offensive hurdles, characterized by a desire to shoot many three-pointers coupled with abysmal efficiency. In general, their offense has evaporated in many ways, leading to poor results. During the first half of their matchup with the Pistons, the offense looked adequate for two quarters before collapsing in a horrid second half. Naz Reid did not reach the team's standards and was consequently excluded from further consideration.

Against Washington, the shot quality and process appeared good, yet the team finished with its worst single-game field-goal percentage in over ten years. A loss to the Philadelphia 76ers was further spurred by terrible crunch-time offense led by Dennis Schröder and his teammates. On a brighter note, the looks being created are not as poor as the statistical splits suggest, and the defense has remained mostly stout, offering a potential anchor for improvement.