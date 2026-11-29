The Charlotte Hornets continued their losing ways in week five of the regular season. But for the time being, some teams were still in worse shape. And, of cour

continued their losing ways in week five of the regular season. But for the time being, some teams were still in worse shape. And, of course, a lot were in much better shape.

Find out who's who down below! Performance of the week: Tyler Herro vs PHI It wasn't a terrible week for the Bucks.

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They were within striking distance of three good-to-great teams and would have almost gone to overtime against the 76ers, but Herro's three left his hands shortly after the buzzer sounded. But then again, Milwaukee is now 1-16. That is absolutely horrendous, and unless they win at least one game, they won't climb up these rankings anytime soon. Brooklyn has had issues lately, suffering some heavy defeats against far from invincible teams.