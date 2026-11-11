Easter Seals Greater Houston Connects Veterans to Comprehensive Support Services

Easter Seals Greater Houston, the regional lead for the Texas Veterans + Family Alliance, offers a one‑stop hub for veterans and military families to access mental health, financial coaching, employment, and peer support services across Harris County and beyond.

Easter Seals Greater Houston has positioned itself as the central gateway for veterans and military‑connected families in Houston, the city with the second‑highest veteran population in the United States, to access a wide array of support services. The organization, acting as the regional lead for the Texas Veterans + Family Alliance, coordinates with a network of local and national partners to streamline the transition from military to civilian life.

How the Alliance Connects Veterans to Resources

The Texas Veterans + Family Alliance is a grant‑funded initiative backed by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Its purpose is to link veterans and their families with specialized services that address mental health, financial stability, employment, and family relationships. Easter Seals Greater Houston serves as the entry point, conducting individualized assessments and developing personalized roadmaps for each client.

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Through case management, veterans receive a comprehensive evaluation of their needs. The resulting plan outlines specific services, such as individual or couples therapy for PTSD and depression, financial coaching for budgeting and homeownership, and employment assistance that connects clients with supported employment programs and partner organizations.

Partner Network and Service Offerings

The alliance's collaborative network includes organizations such as Combined Arms, NextOp Veterans, Grace After Fire, Mental Health America of Greater Houston, and U.S. Vets. Each partner contributes expertise in areas ranging from mental health counseling to peer support groups, ensuring that veterans can find help tailored to their unique circumstances.

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Services offered through the network include mental health counseling for individuals, couples, and families; financial coaching that covers budgeting, savings, and income growth; case management that provides individualized plans; employment assistance that connects veterans to supported employment services; peer support groups that allow veterans to share experiences; and family support programs designed to strengthen military families.

Accessing the Services and Next Steps

Veterans and military families who are unsure where to begin can contact Easter Seals Greater Houston directly. The organization offers an online referral form that allows individuals or eligible family representatives to request assistance. An intake specialist will respond within two business days to discuss the client's needs and connect them with the appropriate partner organization.

The program serves current service members, veterans, and military‑connected families in Harris County and surrounding counties, with certain services such as tele‑mental health extending throughout Texas. Eligibility requirements vary by program, and the organization encourages prospective clients to review each service's criteria on its website or by contacting the program directly.

For more information, veterans and families can call 346-330-3859, email Veterans@eastersealshouston.org, or visit the organization's office at 4888 Loop Central Drive, Suite 200, Houston, TX 77081. The goal of Easter Seals Greater Houston is to provide a consistent, reliable point of contact for veterans and their families, helping them navigate life after military service and build a stable, fulfilling next chapter.