Easter Eggs and Memes Abound as NFL Franchises Release 2026 Schedule

On Thursday, every NFL franchise released their annual schedule for the 2026 season, which was accompanied by a barrage of memes, parodies, and easter eggs. The LA Chargers' video, in particular, was praised for its creativity and troll-worthy potential.

On Thursday night, every NFL franchise dropped its annual 2026 schedule release video, and as expected, the internet turned into a war zone of memes, easter eggs , and copyright-adjacent parodies of classic movies and TV shows.

The standout video was the one put out by the LA Chargers, which not only parodied popular films and TV shows but also managed to create a full-scale video game that looked identical to the actual event, showcasing creativity, attention to detail, and troll potential. The Chargers were not the only team to put out a memorable video, but their effort was widely regarded as the best.

Other notable entries included a spoof by Giants fans, who taunted the Chargers with a pop-up notification referencing a message from the newspaper the Giants are named after, and a parody of the Baywatch show by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield. The 'QVChiefs' video had genuine moments of amusement, but it was a bit too long-winded. The Pittsburgh Steelers performed a roast of their opponents' mascots, conveying their Saturday morning cartoon energy.

The NFL chose a 14-minute-long segment with players opening envelopes in a mock draft setting, which felt like a trial rather than a act of mockery. The theme of the parodies was to give NFL fans, especially the younger audience, a taste of cinema, art, and the inside jokes of the league





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