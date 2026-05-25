EastEnders star Sid Owen wrote off his boat after drunken boat crash

EastEnders star Sid Owen has been left red-faced after crash-landing his £115,000 boat 20 minutes after being handed the keys in a Surbiton pub. The incident occurred on Bank Holiday Monday and has left Owen to write off his boat and scupper his latest business venture. Owen has vowed to deny being inebriated at the time of the incident, but the boat's former owner, Mark Hayes, says the actor drove the boat like an idiot. Hayes claims Owen had not had the relevant driving experience and patented a faulty fan belt as the reason for the crash. However, insiders claim that the true cause is the mechanical failure of the boat's gearbox. The loss of the boat is set to result in a hefty fine from the Environment Agency for abandoning a semi-submerged boat. Sid Owen and a business partner had purchased the boat with the intention of renting it out to day-trippers, but the vessel is now a write-off. The incident has raised questions about Owen's judgment and business acumen.

EastEnders star Sid Owen has been involved in a drunken incident after crash-landing his boat 20 minutes after being handed the keys in a Surbiton pub.

The incident occurred on Bank Holiday Monday and has left the 54-year-old actor to write off his boat and scupper his latest business venture. Despite this, Sid Owen has vowed to deny being inebriated at the time of the incident. The actor instead blamed a faulty fan belt as the cause for the crash.

However, this has been laughed off by the boat's former owner, Mark Hayes. Insiders claim that mechanical failure is the true cause of the incident. former owner, Mark Hayes, has said that Sid Owen drove the boat like an idiot and took it for a spin about 20 minutes after being given the keys after drinking. Mark Hayes also alleges that Sid Owen had not had relevant driving experience, as he had only previously used go-boats on the Kingston River.

The boat, which was purchased for £30,000, is now a write-off after sinking into the Thames. Sid Owen and a business partner had purchased the boat with the intention of renting it out to day-trippers.

However, the loss of the boat is set to result in a hefty fine from the Environment Agency for abandoning a semi-submerged boat. Meanwhile, the second-hand vessel is worth £115,000 new and is now in a state that is 'totally beyond repair'. Men were spotted in high-vis jackets removing the sunken boat from the Thames using ropes to pull it from its partially sunken position





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Sid Owen Eastenders Boat Crash Drunken Incident Mechanical Failure Environment Agency £115 000 Boat

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