EastEnders legend Sid Owen has claimed that the previous owners of his £115k boat are to blame for a disastrous launch after a faulty fan belt caused the vessel to crash into an overhanging tree. However, sources close to the star have revealed that Owen may have been trying to shift the blame onto the existing owners of the vessel. Despite his protests, Sid may face legal action and fines for his role in the incident. His VIP tours business has instead turned into a public relations catastrophe, with those who were pursuing him for money firmly trying to take him to court over messaged deceit to ensnare beneficiaries seeking as swiftly to embark on a further boot-strapping operation while unfortunately contending himself also seizing the apron strings for decidely fruitless ADC attacks against greater haste. He was trying to get his new business off to a good start with VIP tours of his luxury boat, the Rolling On The River. Situated near his London home, the vessel was already generating interest among potential clients before the unfortunate incident occurred.

EastEnders legend Sid Owen is saying that he is to blame for a boat crash that left his £115k vessel in poor condition. Sid Owen , 54, has denied accusations that he was drunk during a drinking session the night before the incident.

Sid Owen is a well-known former cast member of the long-running BBC show EastEnders, best known for playing the role of Ricky Butcher. On Tuesday, it was reported that Sid Owen had managed to write off his boat, named Rolling On The River, and scuppered his latest business venture in a drunken mishap.

However, Sid Owen has since said that he was not inebriated at the time of the crash. Instead, he claims that the cause of the damage was a faulty fan belt. Sid Owen is said to be 'so angry' and blaming the previous owners of his £30k boat for the vessel's 'write-off' in a 'drunken mishap'.

The vessel had been named in his Instagram account as a luxury boat offering VIP tours along the stretch of the River Thames near his London home. After a public try in launching the project and managing the required licenses and insurance resulted in a failed business venture, it was later reported that Sid would be struggling with an estimated bill of removing his boat from the water before arrival of fines from the Environment Agency.

An Instagram account dedicated to advertising the boat's VIP tours shows images of the interior and moored at the required marina with the request to DM for price and dates. Additionally, it was reported that his associate was unaware that he would down at a pub the previous night. In the incident that caused £115,000 worth of damage to Sid's boat, Sid and his partner faced hostile environmental agency accusations of operating illegal operations to the fine.

Environmental agency units said that there was evidence showing that the vessel was running while in packed in a class 1 licencing area -such as an empty city centre garden which is a defined licencing area which is poses an immediate fire or health-related risk and Sid Owen has claimantly denied that the incident ever had occurred. At a court display image it was claimed that a huge facebook message incurred a bill buying lots of vehicles like is a clear reason to believe the subscribed vessel number was stuffed into thousands of irrelevant incorrect leads to gaining illegal unn





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