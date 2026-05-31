EastEnders Star Lacey Turner Reportedly Signs Up for Strictly Come Dancing

BBC actress Lacey Turner is rumored to join Strictly Come Dancing 2026, with new hosts Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe, and Josh Widdicombe also announced.

EastEnders star Lacey Turner has reportedly signed up to star on the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing . The BBC actress, 38, is currently on an extended break from playing her iconic character Stacey Slater in the soap and is keen to use her time to train for the BBC competition, which will start in September.

Lacey is said to be excited to learn to dance and BBC producers are delighted for fans to get to know her personality away from EastEnders. A TV source told The Sun: Strictly bosses are delighted to snap Lacey up for the series, especially as she has such a huge fan base from her time on the soap. She is down to earth and viewers will be excited to get to know her personality away from Albert Square.

She has loved having some quality time off screen to focus on parenting, but feels like now is the perfect time to learn to dance and try something different before she reprises her role in EastEnders. Back in 2017, Lacey revealed she had turned down an offer from Strictly and admitted she did not have the guts to do it.

She said at the time: I have been asked to go on Strictly but I am rubbish at dancing and I do not really have the guts. I think it is a great show to do, though, as you learn a new skill. The Daily Mail has contacted Lacey and BBC representatives for comment. It comes days after Denise Welch dropped a huge hint that she is in talks for this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

The 2026 celebrity line-up is yet to be announced following the BBC major shake-up of the hit show. But as speculation continues to grow over who will compete in the new series, Denise was put on the spot while discussing whether she is securing a spot on the show this year. When asked if she was in talks with Strictly, she told The Sun: I am pleading the fifth on that one. Bye!

Strictly often casts people from the ITV talk show Loose Women, including past contestants like Kaye Adams, Ruth Langsford, and Judi Love. Even though Denise has hinted she may take part in a reality show, she also insisted that her focus remains on acting, with several upcoming projects in the pipeline. It is all exciting, she added. The Daily Mail has contacted Denise reps for further comment.

Earlier this month, presenter Emma Willis, professional dancer Johannes Radebe and comedian Josh Widdicombe were announced as the new Strictly hosts. The unlikely trio will take over from outgoing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman after they stepped down at the end of last year, following a rigorous audition process. The news was confirmed on Strictly official Instagram page, with the trio coming together. The caption read: It is official.

September 2026. In the video, Emma and Johannes kissed each other on the cheek as they sat on stools, before Josh was invited over to join them. It is no secret that I am a huge fan of Strictly I have cheered and danced along from my sofa for years so to be stepping into the Strictly ballroom is something I cannot quite comprehend, said Emma of her new role.

It is impossible to fill the shoes that Tess and Claudia have left behind two wonderful, iconic women who have been the beating heart of Strictly for so long. I can only hope that we are able to help to steer the ship as beautifully as they have, into this new chapter. She added: I cannot wait to spend my weekends with Josh and Jojo, the incredible dancers and the judges. Fingers crossed for a 10 from them!

Josh, who is a fan of the show and competed as a contestant on the 2024 Christmas special, said he was giddy with excitement to have won a presenting slot. Dancing the Charleston dressed as a penguin for the 2024 Christmas Special of Strictly remains my career high point, so I am giddy with excitement, honoured and a little overawed to be given the chance to step into the biggest shoes in television, he said.

I adore Emma and Jojo and cannot wait to spend my weekends with them. I will dust off the penguin costume. Johannes said that being given the opportunity to host was beyond anything I ever imagined. He said the long-running show has always stood for joy, heart, and togetherness, and he feels deeply honoured to now help carry that magic forward.

He added: To do it alongside the formidable Emma Willis and the utterly brilliant Josh Widdicombe makes it even more special. I am ready sequins, nerves, and all...please bear with me. Lacey Turner, known for her role as Stacey Slater, has been a staple of EastEnders since 2004, winning numerous awards for her portrayal. Her break from the soap started earlier this year, allowing her to spend more time with her family.

Strictly Come Dancing, which has been a hit on BBC since 2004, has seen many soap stars compete, including previous EastEnders actors like Natalie Cassidy and Jake Wood. The show will return in September 2026 with new hosts and a new lineup of contestants. Fans are eagerly awaiting the official announcement of the full celebrity cast, with Lacey being one of the most anticipated names.

The BBC has not confirmed any signings yet, but the rumor has sparked excitement across social media





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