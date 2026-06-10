EastEnders Star Lacey Turner Announced as First Celebrity for Strictly Come Dancing 2026

Lacey Turner, currently on a break from EastEnders, is the first confirmed contestant for Strictly Come Dancing 2026. The series also sees a major overhaul with new hosts Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe, the exit of Janette Manrara from It Takes Two, and a reshuffle of professional dancers.

The BBC 's flagship dance competition Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed its first celebrity entrant for the 2026 series: EastEnders veteran Lacey Turner . The 38‑year‑old actress, best known for her long‑running portrayal of Stacey Slater, is currently on an extended hiatus from the soap and has decided to devote the break to intensive dance training ahead of the show's September launch.

The announcement was made on Wednesday via the programme's official Instagram account, a relatively early reveal that signals a summer rollout of additional celebrity line‑ups. Turner expressed genuine excitement about stepping onto the ballroom floor, saying she could not believe she would be dancing rather than watching the performances from home.

She highlighted her eagerness to learn a new skill and to meet the other participants, emphasizing that the opportunity felt like a personal challenge and a chance to grow beyond her acting career. Turner's involvement marks a full‑circle moment for her, as she previously turned down an invitation to join Strictly back in 2017, admitting at the time that she lacked the confidence to compete.

In a 2017 interview she confessed, "I have been asked to go on Strictly but I'm rubbish at dancing and I don't really have the guts. I think it's a great show to do, though, as you learn a new skill.

" Her change of heart now reflects both a break from her soap routine and a desire to embrace the demanding training regime that Strictly requires. The upcoming series will also bring a sweeping revamp to the show's presenting team and professional roster.

Long‑standing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are stepping down after more than a decade at the helm, making way for a new trio: Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe, who will share duties across the Latin and Ballroom formats. Simultaneously, the programme's spin‑off It Takes Two will lose its co‑presenter Janette Manrara, who announced her departure after fourteen years of association with the Strictly brand.

In a candid YouTube video, Manrara described the series as having "changed hugely" and spoke of a "big shift in her career" as she moves away from the show to pursue other projects, including her YouTube channel and personal ventures. The shake‑up extends to the professional dance troupe, with several familiar names-Luba Mushtuk, Gorka Marquez, Karen Hauer, Nadiya Bychkova and Michelle Tsiakkas-being cut from the lineup as the producers aim to refresh the competition's aesthetic and narrative.

All these changes set the stage for a 2026 season that promises fresh faces, new presenting dynamics and a reinvigorated dance floor experience for viewers





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