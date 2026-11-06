EastEnders Star Danny Hatchard Expecting First Baby Girl with Fiancée Kerry Scouler

EastEnders actor Danny Hatchard, 35, and his fiancée Kerry Scouler announce the arrival of their first child, a baby girl, one month after their engagement in Amsterdam.

Danny Hatchard, the 35-year-old actor best known for his portrayal of Lee Carter in the BBC soap opera EastEnders, has officially announced that he is expecting his first child. The happy news was shared by his fiancée, Kerry Scouler, on Instagram on Friday, marking a significant milestone just one month after the couple got engaged in Amsterdam.

Announcing the Arrival of a Baby Girl

Kerry Scouler revealed the pregnancy through a photobooth style post featuring an ultrasound scan and a gender reveal cake that confirmed the couple are expecting a baby girl. She captioned the heartwarming update with the message, "And somewhere along the way, our love became someone's whole life." The post also included a video homage to EastEnders, showing Scouler looking at a pregnancy test before revealing her bump, while Hatchard joked in the comments about the news.

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From Online Flirtation to Engagement in Amsterdam

The relationship between Hatchard and Scouler began in 2020 when she messaged the actor to express interest in his character Lee Carter on Albert Square. They hard launched their romance in December 2020 during a holiday in Cyprus, where Scouler described herself as truly blessed. The couple recently celebrated their engagement with a romantic boat trip in Amsterdam, where Hatchard popped the question and the bride-to-be showcased her diamond ring on social media.

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Actor Confirms Explosive Return to EastEnders

Alongside the personal announcement, Hatchard confirmed his return to EastEnders after a period of being in and out of the show since 2019. His last appearance as Lee Carter was in 2024 during a special episode exploring the character of Linda Carter. Hatchard recently told Digital Spy that he is currently filming an exciting return with Nancy actress Maddy Hill, describing the upcoming scenes as explosive and his most thrilling return yet.

Fan Reactions and Future Storylines

Fans quickly shared congratulatory messages on social media regarding the pregnancy news. Hatchard noted that he is unsure how his character's return will factor into Linda's upcoming exit, which is scheduled to happen early next year. Despite the uncertainty regarding the timeline, the actor expressed enthusiasm for the new storylines, stating that he has a lot to sink his teeth into as he prepares to return to Walford.