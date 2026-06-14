EastEnders Legends Ross Kemp and Steve McFadden Reunite for Hilarious Boat Trip Video

Fans are thrilled as EastEnders stars Ross Kemp and Steve McFadden reunite for a light-hearted boat trip, sharing a joyful video that celebrates the iconic Mitchell brothers and sparks widespread nostalgia.

The iconic Mitchell brothers from the BBC soap opera EastEnders have delighted fans with a rare reunion. Actors Ross Kemp and Steve McFadden, who portrayed Grant and Phil Mitchell respectively, shared a light-hearted video on Instagram showing themselves on a boat trip.

In the clip, Ross Kemp, 61, announces to the camera, The Mitchell brothers are reunited, but this time on the river! His on-screen brother, Steve McFadden, 67, responds with a cheerful Ahoy there, ahoy there! The post quickly sent fans into a frenzy, with many praising the duo as legendary and expressing how the reunion unlocked profound childhood memories associated with the show.

Comments flooded in describing the moment as bigger than the World Cup, highlighting the iconic status of the characters and their impact on British television culture. This unexpected yet joyful coming together of the two stars offers a nostalgic treat for long-time viewers and underscores the enduring legacy of the Mitchell family within the EastEnders narrative





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Eastenders Ross Kemp Steve Mcfadden Mitchell Brothers Reunion Soap Opera Iconic Nostalgia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘General Hospital’ star Steve Burton accuses ex-wife of ‘parental alienation’ in contentious custody battle“Instead of supporting my relationship with our daughter, Sheree has routinely made exercising my parenting time more difficult than necessary,” the soap star claimed.

Read more »

UFC Freedom 250 Diego Lopes vs Steve Garcia Predictions, Picks & OddsSteve Garcia is on the rise, and he’s ready to show Diego Lopes just what he’s made of in our UFC Freedom 250 picks, odds & expert predictions for Sunday, June 14.

Read more »

Ten Masterpieces: The Most Legendary Covers of Alex RossAn exploration of Alex Ross's most influential and memorable painted comic book covers, highlighting his ability to transform superheroes into mythological icons through photorealistic artistry, narrative symbolism, and iconic compositions across Marvel and DC.

Read more »

Steve Kornacki: America 250 poll shows nation marked by doubt and pessimismNBC News chief data analyst Steve Kornacki joins Meet the Press to break down a new NBC News poll ahead of the nation’s 250 birthday next month, with most saying the U.S. has already seen its best days and over one-fifth of respondents saying they are only a little or not at all proud to be Americans.

Read more »