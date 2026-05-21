EastEnders legend Sid Owen in 'drunken mishap' boat crash - but he denies being drunk

Sid Owen, 54, is accused of being inebriated after a drunken incident involving his £30k boat, but he maintains he was not drunk. The star claims the boat's 'dodgy fan belt' was to blame for crashing the boat into a tree and tearing a hole in the hull.

EastEnders legend Sid Owen is said to be 'so angry' and blaming the previous owners of his £30k boat for the vessel's 'write-off' in a 'drunken mishap'.

The star, 54, had managed to write off his boat, named Rolling On The River, and scuppered his latest business venture in a drunken incident, however he has now staunchly denied that he was inebriated. The soap star, best known for playing the role of Ricky Butcher in the long-running BBC show, had grand plans to host VIP tours along the stretch of the River Thames near his London home after investing in a second-hand pleasure cruiser





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