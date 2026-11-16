Cheryl Hall, the EastEnders and Doctor Who actress, has died at 76. Probate records reveal she left £5,000 without a valid will, administered by her son.

Cheryl Hall, the renowned British actress celebrated for her roles in EastEnders, The Bill, and Doctor Who, has died at the age of 76. Official records confirm that her passing occurred on August 9, 2026, leaving behind an estate valued at exactly £5,000.

Cheryl Hall Estate Valuation and Administration

Probate documents filed with the High Court on November 11, 2026, reveal that Cheryl Hall died without a valid will. The legal records classify her death as intestate, meaning she had not left behind a testamentary document to dictate the distribution of her assets. Letters of Administration have been issued to her son, Joshua Hall, granting him the official authority to manage and distribute her remaining estate.

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The financial disclosure within the probate application is precise, stating that the gross United Kingdom value of her estate was £5,000. This figure matches the net United Kingdom value exactly, indicating there were no deductible debts or liabilities to be settled from the total sum before distribution. A separate confirmation from HM Courts and Tribunals Service explicitly states that a copy of a will could not be provided due to this intestate status.

Robin Askwith Confirms Death and Tributes

Robin Askwith, a former partner of Cheryl Hall who dated her for three years during the 1970s, was the first to publicly confirm her passing. The actor and singer took to the social media platform X to pay tribute to the late actress, expressing his profound grief over the loss. He described Cheryl Hall as a force of nature and a charismatic, innovative working-class actress who emerged prominently in the late 1960s.

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Askwith shared his devastation upon hearing the news, highlighting the impact her personality and career had on those who knew her. His statement provided a personal counterpoint to the clinical details of the probate records, emphasizing the human element behind the legal proceedings that are now underway.

Cheryl Hall Career Highlights in Television

Cheryl Hall built a diverse and extensive career in British television and film, starting at the age of 20. Her early work included the role of the Red Hat Girl in the 1970 psychological comedy-drama film Deep End, which starred Jane Asher and Diana Dors. She made her mark on the small screen with an appearance in an episode of On the Buses in 1971, establishing herself as a recognizable face in popular comedy.

She achieved significant fame for her portrayal of Shirley Johnson, the girlfriend of Wolfie Smith, in the BBC sitcom Citizen Smith. The series ran for four seasons between 1977 and 1980, solidifying her status as a leading character actress. During this period, she was also married to actor Robert Lindsay from 1974 to 1980, after they had appeared together as an on-screen couple in the same production.

Later Roles in EastEnders and The Bill

In the late 1980s, Cheryl Hall joined the cast of EastEnders, playing the character Christine across eight episodes. Her television portfolio was broad, featuring appearances in major dramas such as Poirot, Inspector Morse, Grange Hill, Casualty, and Silent Witness. She also took on a notable role in Doctor Who as the character Shirna, adding science fiction to her resume.

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Her longest-running television contribution came with the police procedural The Bill. She first appeared in the series between 1984 and 1988, playing the character Sadie in 12 episodes. She returned to the show in 2007, taking on the role of Pauline Smith, demonstrating her enduring presence in British television drama over several decades.