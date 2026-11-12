Eastbound I-88 shut down in western suburbs after rollover crash; heavy traffic, backups expected

NBC 5 traffic reporter Kye Martin described the crash as a 'major commuter alert for the western suburbs,' with all eastbound lanes blocked.

The crash occurred in the 2 a.m. hour in the eastbound lanes of I-88 in Aurora between Eola Road and Route 59. You’re watching the NBC 5 Chicago News streaming channel, which plays local Chicago news 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

You can find the “NBC 5 Chicago News” streaming channel on your phone or computer, and on Peacock, Samsung, Roku, Xumo or on our app, so you can watch our local news on your schedule. All eastbound lanes on the I-88 Reagan Memorial Tollway were blocked Thursday morning in the western suburbs after a crash involving a semi and an SUV, with major backups expected for the morning commute.

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The crash occurred in the 2 a.m. hour in the eastbound lanes of I-88 in Aurora between Eola Road and Route 59, NBC 5 traffic reporter Kye Martin said. A detour was in place at Eola. Martin described the crash as a"major commuter alert for the western suburbs," with all eastbound lanes blocked. Photos and video from the scene showed a rolled-over semi truck in the far left lane and shoulder, with multiple emergency vehicles and firefighters on the road.

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A damaged passenger vehicle could also been seen, with a smashed rear end and airbags deployed. Traffic cameras showed a long line of heavy traffic and brake lights leading up to the crash in the eastbound lanes.blocked at Eola in Aurora for serious crash - Forced off to Diehl, back on at Rte. 59.

Back-ups from Farnsworth Other traffic alerts in the area include a crash on I-80 in Joliet, with some westbound lanes blocked, and closures still in place in