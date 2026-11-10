East Northport neighbors say rat infestation is tearing up yards, raising concerns

Residents on First Avenue say rats have been burrowing through lawns and backyards for months, while questions remain about what is attracting the rodents to the area.

Residents on First Avenue say rats have been burrowing through lawns and backyards for months, while questions remain about what is attracting the rodents to the area.01:46 Faces of tragedy: New Suffolk trailer puts victims of impaired and distracted driving front and center Residents along First Avenue in East Northport say they are dealing with a growing rat problem that has left yards damaged and neighbors searching for answers.

East Northport resident Patricia Ragonesi said she had never experienced an issue with rats until several months ago.

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"I've lived here 22 years. I've never had a rat issue. About four months ago, I came out and saw major burrowing.

" She is not alone. Neighbors say rats have been tearing up yards throughout the neighborhood, prompting some homeowners to spend significant amounts of money on pest control. Amanda Foster said she has spent more than $1,000 trying to get rid of the rodents.

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"They're destroying my yard. They're living under my garage. My dog is getting ahold of them, which I don't need either," Foster said. Residents believe the source of the problem may be near their backyards.

A photo taken at the Dunkin' on Larkfield Road appears to show icing leaking from buckets and flour spilled on the ground, conditions neighbors suspect could attract rats. Robert Esposit, who lives on the other side of the business, said he has seen evidence of rodents in the area.

"I don't have a rat problem per se in my backyard, but I have seen rats run across my fence. " For some residents, the issue has become serious enough to affect how they use their property. Ragonesi said, "I have three grandchildren that live here. They are not allowed to come and play in the backyard.

My son-in-law came to rake leaves and found two dead rats under those black bins there.

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" While showing the damage in her yard, Ragonesi received a call from the Board of Health and was told inspectors found no evidence of rodent activity at the Dunkin. However, the business was cited for a violation related to icing and flour that had been left outside. Residents also say trucks frequently run in the Dunkin' parking lot throughout the day and night.

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