Historic carriages on the East Lancashire Railway were broken into and vandalised weeks before the Christmas Santa Special services begin at Bury Station.

Historic railway carriages scheduled for the East Lancashire Railway's annual Christmas steam train services have been broken into and vandalised just weeks before the festive journeys are due to begin. Staff discovered broken wooden panels and rubbish strewn across the floors of the carriages at the Bury-based railway in Greater Manchester on the day of discovery.

Vandalism Discovered at Bury Railway Hub

The East Lancashire Railway described the incident as 'mindless vandalism', noting that the carriages had been targeted just as staff and volunteers were preparing them for the annual Santa Special services. The heritage line operates a twelve-mile route that is a central part of the local community's holiday traditions. These specific coaches date back to the nineteen fifties and are essential for operating steam train services along the scenic line. The damage was discovered while teams were in the final stages of readying the historic vehicles for public use.

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Significant Repair Costs and Timeline Delays

General manager Lee Kenny told the BBC that the damage was significant, with repairs expected to take several weeks and one of the wooden doors needing to be rebuilt from scratch. He stated that the incident took valuable resources, both financial and in terms of volunteer and staff time, away from other vital jobs at this very busy time of year. The railway confirmed that the wooden doors require complete reconstruction, a process that demands specialized heritage skills and time. Kenny insisted that despite the setback, the services would still go ahead as planned on selected dates from November twenty-eight to December twenty-four.

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Stakeholder Reaction and Public Support Appeal

The East Lancashire Railway shared a link to a JustGiving page alongside its post about the damage, adding that support in many ways and donations are always welcome. The post attracted hundreds of shocked comments from the public, with one person saying it breaks their heart and another describing the scene as heartbreaking. Comments highlighted the dedication of the people restoring heritage and making every experience one to remember. The railway has approached Manchester Police for comment regarding the investigation into the break-in. The Daily Mail also approached the railway and police for official statements on the matter.

Christmas Experience Details and Ticket Information

The festive journey begins at Bury Station, which will be transformed into a winter wonderland for visiting guests. Passengers are greeted by Christmas characters including Mrs Claus, elves, and an Ice Princess, before being directed to their seats on the steam train. During the ride, guests can enjoy carols, a brass band, mince pies, and a festive tipple as the train goes through the picturesque Irwell Valley. Father Christmas himself makes a special visit, and each child is given a gift. Tickets are priced from thirty-three pounds and fifty pence. There will also be a professional British Sign Language interpreter on selected dates to ensure accessibility for all passengers.