East Jerusalem Bookshop Raid Sparks Outrage

Two Palestinian bookstore owners in East Jerusalem were arrested and their stores raided by Israeli police. The incident sparked outcry over restrictions on freedom of speech and the targeting of Palestinian businesses.

For Mahmoud and Murad Muna, East Jerusalem 's Educational Bookshop is a place woven into their earliest memories. The bookshop is a cherished family business, with Mahmoud managing one of its locations and his nephew, Ahmad Muna, running the store across the street. So, on a Sunday when Mahmoud's ten-year-old daughter wanted to do her homework and lend a hand at the store, Mahmoud was delighted.

'I was very pleased because this is, in a way, integrating her in the life of the bookshop,' he said. 'So I said yes. And unfortunately, it was a bad choice.' That same day, the Israeli police descended upon the store, confiscated books, and arrested Mahmoud. They also raided the other store and arrested Ahmad. A statement from the Israeli police claimed that the two men were 'suspected of selling books containing incitement and support for terrorism at bookstores in Jerusalem.' The statement further alleged that detectives 'encountered numerous books containing inciteful material with nationalist Palestinian themes, including a children's coloring book titled 'From the Jordan to the Sea.'' Police vowed to 'continue its efforts to thwart incitement and support for terrorism, as well as apprehend those involved in offenses that threaten the security of Israel's citizens.' Mahmoud Muna told NPR's Leila Fadel that the police took any book with a Palestinian flag on it. They were also searching for books that mentioned the word 'occupation' or had any kind of map. Mahmoud emphasized that the bookstores carry a wide collection of books from around the world and do not promote a specific viewpoint or ideology. 'We have books that present the Palestinian story, sure,' Mahmoud said. 'We also have books that present part of the Israeli story as well. This is not my personal wishlist of a library. This is a bookstore that presents different voices along different political lines for different readership to read and learn things that they did not know.' Unlike Israeli Jews and Palestinian citizens of Israel, Palestinians in East Jerusalem, where the bookshops are situated, are subject to a different legal framework and face restrictions on residency rights, land ownership, and political participation. The United Nations has consistently declared that Israel's annexation and settlement of East Jerusalem since 1967 are illegal. Palestinians have endured forced evictions from their homes in the area for years. Amnesty International has labeled Israel's treatment of Palestinians in the area as apartheid, a charge that Israel vehemently denies. This is not the first instance of the Israeli police curtailing speech in the country. Since the Hamas-led October 7 attacks on Israel, the government has implemented a series of measures restricting freedom of expression, including the arrest of journalists, the blocking of websites, and the suppression of protests. 'Even in our dreams, we didn't think it would happen,' Murad said. 'The Israelis always say that we are the best, the only democracy in the Middle East. We have freedom of speech. So we believe in that until that day. We don't believe it any more.' The police raid occurred on a Sunday afternoon, according to Mahmoud. He said about seven detectives arrived with a warrant asserting their right to search the store for materials that could incite violence. 'I asked the question on what is the criteria to decide if something is inciting or not? And they said that they know their job,' Mahmoud said. Mahmoud recounted that the officers seized books by Noam Chomsky, a Jewish author known for his criticism of Israel, alongside any book that bore the word 'Palestine,' including a volume about mountain climbing in the region. The two men spent about 48 hours in prison. Mahmoud described the conditions as inhumane and unprofessional, alleging that he was shoved and kicked by prison guards and police inside the Russian Compound, where he was held. 'I was in a cell with ten people in a space of maximum four by four meters, constantly being insulted and constantly being humiliated by the guards.' 'In all places, you are innocent until proven guilty,' Mahmoud said. 'The condition I was in, I was immediately assumed guilty.' Israeli police did not respond to an NPR request for comment on the conditions of Mahmoud's detention. Both Mahmoud and Ahmad were released on bail but remain under house arrest for five days and are banned from their stores for two weeks after that. Mahmoud said most of the books were returned to the shops, but a few were retained by the police. He suspects they may still be constructing a case against him. Both bookstores remain open. Murad, who is managing the bookstores while Mahmoud and Ahmad are under house arrest, states that they have been inundated with visitors since the arrests. 'Yesterday we got a customer who came specially from Tel Aviv to say, ashamed of country and what they did,' Murad said.





NPR / 🏆 96. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

EAST JERUSALEM ISRAEL POLICE RAID BOOKSTORE FREEDOM OF SPEECH PALESTINIAN RIGHTS Incitement OCCUPATION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli police raid renowned Palestinian bookstores in occupied East JerusalemIsraeli police raided two Palestinian bookstores in occupied east Jerusalem on Sunday, confiscating books and arresting one of the owners and his nephew, according to their family members.

Read more »

Israeli Police Raid Palestinian Bookstore in East JerusalemIsraeli police raided the long-established Palestinian-owned Educational Bookshop in east Jerusalem, detaining its owners and confiscating hundreds of books about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Police allege the books incite violence and terrorism, while the bookstore owners claim the books were arbitrarily selected.

Read more »

Palestinian Booksellers Arrested in East Jerusalem Over Children's Coloring BookIsraeli authorities have arrested Mahmoud and Ahmad Muna, the owners of a renowned bookstore in East Jerusalem, for selling a children's coloring book titled 'From the River to the Sea'. The book has become a symbol of Palestinian resistance against Israeli occupation. The arrests have sparked global condemnation, with many viewing it as part of Israel’s ongoing suppression of Palestinian cultural expression.

Read more »

Fear hits east Jerusalem as Israel moves to close UN Palestinian refugee agencyOn Thursday, laws passed by Israel in October come into effect banning the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency, known as UNRWA, from Israeli territory and prohibiting Israeli officials from any contact with the agency.

Read more »

Middle East latest: Palestinian prime minister says Palestinian Authority should run Gaza in futureThe Palestinian prime minister says it's unacceptable for any entity other than the Palestinian Authority to run the Gaza Strip in the future. Mohammad Mustafa made the comments Wednesday on a visit to Norway as Israel and Hamas appear to be at the closest point yet to sealing a deal to end 15 months of war.

Read more »

Police bookshop raid in Jerusalem sparks fears for free speechPresident Donald Trump says he will cancel the carefully negotiated ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas if Hamas doesn’t release all remaining hostages by Saturday. “All bets are off and let hell break out,” he says. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.

Read more »