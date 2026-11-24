A storm expected to move up the East Coast on Thanksgiving could cause flight delays across the country, including in Utah.

A storm expected to move up the East Coast on Thanksgiving could cause flight delays across the country, including in Utah. Michael O’Donnell, who retired from the FAA in 2025 after 17 years with the agency, said rain and high winds could affect major East Coast hubs and delay aircraft before they reach other cities.

“Those delays will propagate across the system,” said O’Donnell, now president of O’Donnell Aerospace Consulting. “Perhaps even all the way to Salt Lake City, where you have great weather. ”The National Weather Service says a storm is expected to develop near Florida on Tuesday and track up the East Coast by Thanksgiving, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Also read Thanksgiving Storm Forecast: East Coast Coastal Storm and West Coast Rain Threaten Travel

The forecast comes after a nationwide FAA ground stop on Nov. 13 halted flights for about four and a half hours because of a technical problem, followed by technology issues at United Airlines and Delta Air Lines. O’Donnell said the string of disruptions was unusual in his experience, though he said the FAA’s system remains safe.

“Safety was never in jeopardy,” he said. "In fact, you have a better chance at getting struck by lightning than you are getting hurt on a commercial airliner. " TSA says it expects to screen nearly 17.6 million passengers nationwide from Tuesday through Monday, Nov. 30. More than 3 million passengers are expected on Sunday, Nov. 29, the agency said.

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For travelers, O’Donnell recommended checking flight status before leaving for the airport and monitoring weather at both the destination and any connecting airport. He said travelers should still arrive two hours before a domestic flight, even if an airline app shows a delay, because schedules can change. Booking a nonstop flight can reduce the chance of missing a connection, he said.

If a connection is unavoidable, travelers can check where their incoming aircraft is and whether weather elsewhere could affect it. O’Donnell said travelers should also have a backup plan in case of a cancellation, bring snacks, charge their phones, and keep carry-on bags small. He said a friendly conversation with flight attendants can help travelers get updates if delays occur.

O’Donnell said while delays can be frustrating, they are often used to maintain safety when weather, staffing or mechanical issues affect operations. Strange animal, phone phenomena reported at Utah’s Skinwalker Ranch33-year-old South Jordan man identified after fatal crash on South Jordan ParkwayMarine Corps releases statement after Utah service member found dead in CaliforniaSisters seek driver who hit Utah single mother of six, left her in gutter