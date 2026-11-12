East Canton mayor defends speed camera program after 18,000 citations and $800K in revenue

After several requests, East Canton Mayor David Spencer sat down with News 5's Caitlin Hunt for an interview about the village's speed camera program.

EAST CANTON, Ohio. — After several requests, East Canton Mayor David Spencer sat down with News 5's Caitlin Hunt for an interview about the village's speed camera program, explaining why it was started, where the money is going, and its impact on local businesses.

When asked if the speed cameras were a money grab, Spencer said it was not. With over 18,000 citations issued and more than $800,000 collected, Spencer is calling the program a success.

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"We had a goal in mind, and that was to slow people down," he said. "The data is showing that has happened. I'm happy on that front, and there are always ways to improve.

" Discussions about the cameras began in 2022 after residents complained about speeding through the village, which is located off U.S. Route 30. Spencer said a 2023 speed study confirmed those concerns. When asked why the village chose speed cameras over having officers spend more time catching speeders, Spencer pointed to the scale of the problem.

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"When we'd seen the data behind these studies, this was an issue far bigger than one officer is able to handle," Spencer said. "These cameras offered a consistent, effective way to maintain the speed limits in the village and allow our officers to focus on broader safety issues. " Public records show the cameras issued more than 18,000 citations between July and October. That number is declining as drivers become aware of the cameras.

"I think the best result that we have seen is that the number of citations or events has decreased by 80 percent," Spencer said. During the first 10 days of the program this summer, 6,000 people were ticketed. That number has since dropped to approximately 200 citations per day. With $800,000 collected in the first three months, residents have raised questions about where the money is going.

Co-owner of Grandma Tammy's, Tammy Hunter, previously voiced those concerns.

"Transparency on their side would be good," she said in September. "Tell us where that money is going. Where is that money being allotted? Is it going to help out the city?

" Spencer said the revenue is being reinvested into the community, starting with an estimated $78,000 road repaving project. "I want us to have long-term, visible projects for our residents," he said. "I think the biggest thing is that they see where the money is being spent. " Some of the revenue could also go toward helping struggling local businesses.

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In September, Grandma Tammy's co-owners Dave and Tammy Hunter said they have seen about a 50% drop in customers since the cameras were installed and an internet boycott of the village began.

"They love us. They love coming here, but they will not come back," Dave Hunter said. Spencer proposed forming a nonprofit that could provide struggling businesses with loans and grants.

"These are hardworking business owners who had no part in this program," he said. "I am happy to debate the program with anyone who would like to debate it. I think taking it out on these business owners... It's just not appropriate.

" Public records show the village is under a three-year contract for the cameras. Spencer said it is too early to say whether the village will continue the program beyond that period and is encouraging village leaders to listen to residents. We Follow Through Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.