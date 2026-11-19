The East Bernard football season started with the tragic death of Athletic Director Jeremy Jenkins and his wife, Brandy, in a car accident on Aug. 15 after their vehicle left State Highway 60 near County Road 210 in Wharton County and overturned, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The East Bernard football season started with the tragic death of Athletic Director Jeremy Jenkins and his wife, Brandy, in a car accident on Aug. 15 after their vehicle left State Highway 60 near County Road 210 in Wharton County and overturned, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Since that horrific day, the Brahmas have been honoring their memory with their best season in six years. They went undefeated against district competition and won their first district title since 2020.

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“It’s been meaningful; we all know who we’re doing it for,” said senior linebacker Dominic Munoz. “We don’t mention it a lot; that’s where all the excitement comes from. We know who we’re doing it for, and we stay energetic and stay focused. ” “That’s what Coach Jenkins would have wanted,” said senior wide receiver Amare Jones.

“To have good spirits and keep everything well, and maintained, and encouraged. ” “We’ve got 14 or 15 seniors on this team; those guys have just kind of rallied the troops, and brought the team together and brought this team closer,” said interim Head Coach Daniel Ball.

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“I think the biggest thing is just our senior leadership. ” After finishing in the state semifinals last year, the Brahmas have their sights set on bringing home a state title to East Bernard for Coach Jenkins and Brandy.

“We know what he would have wanted for us,” said Munoz. “So we just do those things, make them perfect. I mean, you can see what it got us; it got us district champions, so we just gotta stay locked in, and state champions is next.

” “Right now he’s probably still be screaming at us, which Coach Ball does scream at us too, but he was definitely the type of person to keep us honest with ourselves and don’t be too complacent,” said Jones. The Brahmas will face Stockdale in the Area Round of the playoffs on Friday at 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium in Smithville, Texas.