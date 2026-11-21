Erin Alter has high expectations of her Acalanes High School special education students and even higher hopes for what comes next. Garvin Thomas reports.

Erin Alter has high expectations of her Acalanes High School special education students and even higher hopes for what comes next. Garvin Thomas reports. At Acalanes High School in Lafayette, special education teacher Erin Alter says people are often surprised when they learn what her students are reading these days.

“People assume they may be reading the cartoon version or whatever,” Alter said. “But they’re really reading it. ” Alter's students aren't just reading Shakespeare. They're performing it, too, and Alter says they have no problem connecting with themes that have resonated with audiences for centuries: young love, family drama and even questions of life and death.

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“You can see so much progress happen, and these kids are so eager,” Alter said. “When you get them in your class, they often haven’t had a lot of people believe in them. And the light comes on. ”As more colleges develop programs for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Alter wants her students to see higher education as a real possibility.

And she figured one of the best ways to do that was to give them a chance to experience college for themselves. Recently, Alter's class was invited to Saint Mary's College in Moraga to sit in on a collegiate seminar.

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“I have this idea in my brain that I’ve heard from other people and I want to kind of build on, where inclusion is this idea of, ‘Well, you’re welcome to join us,’” he said. “But I think there’s something more powerful. I think there’s an idea of belonging. ”As Erin Alter watched her students hold their own in a college classroom, she could see their idea of what might be possible after high school beginning to expand.

“They went there knowing that college existed,” she said, “and they left feeling that there is now new hope after high school. ”