East Bay Residential Real Estate Sales Top $3.6 Million

The most expensive residential real estate sales in East Bay over the past week were led by a single-family home in Pleasanton that sold for $3.6 million. The home was built in 2007 and features 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The average price per square foot was $724, with a total of 125 residential real estate sales registered in the area during the past week.

A single-family home in Pleasanton that sold for $3.6 million topped the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in East Bay over the past week.

During the past week, a total of 125 residential real estate sales were registered in the area, with an average price of $1.2 million. The average price per square foot was $724. The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 4 even if the property sold earlier. A 2,688-square-foot single-family home in the 4800 block of Pipit Court in Pleasanton has new owners.

The price was $2,251,000. The home was built in 1971 and features 6 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The price per square foot ended up at $837. The transaction was completed on March 27.

A 2,202-square-foot single-family house in the 4500 block of Norris Road in Fremont has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,260,000, $1,026 per square foot. The house was built in 1960. The house features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

The deal was finalized on March 30. A 2,334-square-foot single-family residence in the 400 block of Pennington Place in Danville has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,305,000, $988 per square foot. The home was built in 1973.

The home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 29. The sale of the single-family house in the 200 block of Cross Road in Oakland has been finalized. The price was $2,368,000.

The house was built in 1993 and has a living area of 2,645 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $895. The home features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 30.

A sale has been finalized for the two-unit property in the 300 block of Alcatraz Ave. in Oakland. The price was $2,529,000. The house was built in 1918 and the living area totals 1,930 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,310.

The house features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 30. A 2,240-square-foot single-family residence in the 500 block of Verona Ave. in Danville has been sold. The total purchase price was $3,175,000, $1,417 per square foot.

The house was built in 1955. The home features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 28. The sale of the single-family home in the first block of Olive Ave. in Piedmont has been finalized.

The price was $3,250,000. The home was built in 1897 and has a living area of 4,401 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $738. The house features 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.

The transaction was completed on March 26. A 6,953-square-foot single-family residence in the first block of Somerset Road in Piedmont has been sold. The total purchase price was $3,400,000, $489 per square foot. The house was built in 2006.

The house features 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 27. The single-family house in the 4600 block of Kingswood Drive in Danville has new owners. The price was $3,565,000.

The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 4,619 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $772. The home features 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 29.

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 1300 block of Rhone Place in Pleasanton. The price was $3,600,000. The house was built in 2007 and the living area totals 3,892 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $925.

The house features 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 27. This article was generated by the Bay Area Home Report Bot, software that analyzes home sales or other data and creates an article based on a template created by humans. Our real estate data comes from public records that have been registered and digitized by local county offices. You can report errors or bugs to content@bayareanewsgroup.com





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Most Expensive Residential Real Estate Sales in East BayA single-family home in Pleasanton that sold for $3.6 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in East Bay over the past week. During the past week, a total of 125 residential real estate sales were registered in the area, with an average price of $1.2 million. The average price per square foot was $724.

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