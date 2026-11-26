About 400 people showed up at Loaves and Fishes of Contra Costa's Martinez dining room to enjoy a hot Thanksgiving meal.

About 400 people showed up at Loaves and Fishes of Contra Costa's Martinez dining room to enjoy a hot Thanksgiving meal. About 400 people showed up Wednesday at Loaves and Fishes of Contra Costa’s Martinez dining room to enjoy a hot Thanksgiving meal.

Christie Smith reports. An East Bay nonprofit that provides food to people in need served Thanksgiving meals at several of its dining rooms Wednesday. Loaves and Fishes of Contra Costa said it’s seeing an increased demand from those in need of a hot meal. About 400 people showed up Wednesday to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at the nonprofit's Martinez dining room.

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Loaves and Fishes provides hot meals daily and has pantries where people can come for groceries to supplement those meals. Its five locations across Contra Costa County have been busy.