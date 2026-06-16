East Bay man arrested attempting to carry firearm into high school graduation

The arrest came just eight days after 18-year-old Sem Yeto High graduate Jamario Baker was shot and killed at Fairfield High School’s parking lot just minutes after receiving his diploma.

Vallejo police arrested a suspect attempting to carry a concealed firearm into the Vallejo High School Class of 2026 graduation at Corbus Field last week.at Fairfield High School’s parking lot just minutes after receiving his diploma.

Police identify Bay Area teen, still wearing cap and gown, fatally shot at his graduation ceremony Vallejo police were conducting security and extra patrols at the Vallejo graduation ceremony on Thursday. According to a Vallejo Police Department news release, officers observed an adult male “displaying behaviors consistent with someone carrying a concealed firearm.

” Multiple officers independently observed a weighted L-shaped bulge beneath the suspect’s clothing, which, based on their training and experience handling, carrying, and investigating firearms, appeared consistent with the shape and weight of a handgun. Officers also observed the suspect “repeatedly adjusting the object, holding it against his body while walking, and checking it with his hand to ensure it remained concealed.

” Officers then observed the male suspect become hesitant after noticing the event’s security screening area and metal detectors in front of the Corbus Field entrance. The suspect then returned to a nearby vehicle, where officers later observed him place personal belongings inside before returning to the graduation ceremony. Officers detained the suspect and recovered a loaded firearm from a backpack found in the vehicle where the suspect had stored his belongings.

The unregistered firearm was equipped with an extended magazine. Police say the suspect, an Antioch resident, was not legally allowed to possess the handgun due to his age. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Solano County Jail.

“Any time we take an illegal firearm off the streets, there is a sigh of relief,” said Public Information Officer Rashad Hollis. “Vallejo has seen a decrease in gun violence and homicides lately, and this recent policing is a testament to that. ” Police still do not have a suspect in custody from the shooting at the ceremony in Fairfield.

Fairfield police are seeking the public’s assistance and asking anyone who may have information, photographs, videos, or other recordings related to the incident to share. The department is particularly interested in any media captured before, during, or immediately after the shooting, including:Residential or business surveillance videoAny other audio, video, or digital evidence that may assist investigators Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Fairfield Police Department through the following dedicated tip channels:Email tips: juneincidenttips@fairfield.ca.gov





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