The most expensive single‑family home in East Bay sold for $4.2 million this week, eclipsing a $4.14 million sale in Fremont and highlighting soaring prices in the region.

In the East Bay, a single‑family home in Piedmont closed at $4.2 million during the week of Oct. 5, making it the most expensive residential sale in the region. The high price follows a string of multimillion‑dollar deals across Fremont, Pleasanton, and Oakland, with 195 residential transactions recorded in that week and an average sale price of $1.2 million.

Record‑Breaking Sale in Piedmont

The Piedmont property sold for $4,200,000, a 1915‑built house spanning 2,686 square feet. Its price per square foot reached $1,564, the highest among the week's listings. The home, featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms, sold in a market that saw prices above $2 million in several nearby neighborhoods.

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Other High‑Value Transactions

In Fremont, a new‑construction home in the 33600 block of Mello Way closed at $2.7 million. Built in 1988 and covering 2,749 square feet, the property commanded $982 per square foot. A 1959‑era house on 41700 block of Covington Drive sold for $2.75 million, with a price per square foot of $990. The 300 block of Dana Street in Fremont transferred for $4.14 million, a 2015 build of 3,900 square feet, pricing at $1,062 per square foot.

In Pleasanton, a 3,634‑square‑foot home on 7900 block of Sawgrass Court sold for $2.725 million, or $750 per square foot. A 2,665‑square‑foot house on 42000 block of Miranda Street in Fremont closed for $2.83 million, translating to $1,062 per square foot. A 2,709‑square‑foot home in the 1000 block of Annerley Road in Piedmont finished at $3.015 million; its price per square foot was $1,113.

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The Oakland property on 5900 block of Margarido Drive closed at $3.059 million, with a 3,059‑square‑foot footprint and a price per square foot of $1,000. A newer 4,674‑square‑foot home on 1st block of Stirling Way in Hayward sold for $2.95 million, pricing at $631 per square foot. A 4,674‑square‑foot house in 1st block of Blair Place, Piedmont, finished at $2.78 million, achieving $1,133 per square foot.

Market Context and Future Outlook

The week's data shows a robust East Bay housing market, with an average sale price of $1.2 million and an average price per square foot of $706. Recent sales demonstrate that older homes, like a 1915 Piedmont house, can still fetch premium prices when located in desirable neighborhoods. Upcoming market reports will monitor whether the high per‑square‑foot prices observed this week persist or normalize as the season progresses. Sources note that all figures are drawn from public records digitized by local county offices via the Bay Area Home Report Bot, which compiles home sales data into news articles. The bot's algorithm ensures that each sale is recorded when the title is officially registered, even if the property transaction occurred earlier in the week.