Party leaders say the congressional candidate “amplified anti-Muslim rhetoric” with a Taliban remark.

player ready... East Bay Democratic Party leaders this week voted to condemn BART Board President Melissa Hernandez for hershe made during her failed bid for disgraced ex-Congressman Eric Swalwell’s former seat.

The Alameda County Democratic Party Central Committee voted Wednesday night to pass a resolution decrying Hernandez and denouncing her comments from an October debate that alleged,, the country’s first Afghan American member of Congress, was “having communications with the Taliban. ” “It was cruel, and it was targeted,” Trish Munro, one of the committee’s leaders, said during the meeting.

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The resolution – proposed by four committee leaders, Munro, Igor Tregub, Cheryl Cook-Kallio and Lance Kwan – declared that the “cruel specificity of the unwarranted allegation” was “both a deeply personal, hurtful insult and amplified anti-Muslim rhetoric, thereby creating an unsafe environment not only for Congresswoman Wahab but for other candidates as well. ”She also did not attend the committee meeting, Tregub told Bay Area News Group.

Maria Cardona, a spokesperson for Hernandez, told Bay Area News Group in a statement that “her comments were not intended as racist. ” “Her comments were specifically regarding very important foreign policy differences between her opponent and her. At this point, any other inference, is sadly cynical and purposely made to extend this misunderstanding unnecessarily,” Cardona wrote.

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“Melissa has been focused on serving the voters of the county, and that is what she will continue to do. ” Berkeley Councilmember Terry Taplin told the committee that he’d not been aware of the election’s controversies in his neighboring Congressional District, which made national headlines throughout the year.

He opposed the resolution, saying during the meeting that “I feel as though I am being asked to adjudicate on something that I have no materials upon which to base our judgements. ” Taplin pointed out that the committee does not currently have a code of conduct, and said he was unclear what policies or bylaws Hernandez may have violated with her comments. He also noted the committee does not have an official censure process.

“I feel like there should be one process, one protocol, that we should use to condemn or not the members of this body. And I would really appreciate us having an actual process because I don’t think that condemnations by resolution is an appropriate process. And I feel like I’m being asked to judge in the dark,” Taplin said.

The resolution, which required a simple majority to pass, states “the Alameda County Democratic Central Committee condemns the repugnant and reprehensible tactics by Ms. Hernandez as there should be no place for them in our public discourse anywhere, let alone by a candidate for office in Alameda County. ” It also notes that Hernandez, a former Dublin mayor, previously sent out a campaign mailer “targeting Republicans and Independents in the district that stated: ‘Aisha Wahab … open to engaging the Taliban.

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’” Wahab, a former Hayward councilmember, beat Hernandez four times this year in the race to replace Swalwell in the East Bay’s Congressional District 14. The district represents parts of South Alameda County through the Tri-Valley, including the cities of Fremont, Union City, Hayward, Livermore, Dublin and Pleasanton. Swalwell resigned from Congress and dropped a gubernatorial campaign earlier this year amid sexual assault allegations, which he has denied.

Residents of his former district participated in four elections, including a special election in August for the remainder of his term through this year. Most recently, Wahab won the Nov. 3 general election, winning the full term for the district starting in January. She received about 58% of the vote compared to Hernandez’s 42%.

She also won the previous special election and left her former State Senate District 10 vacant until it was won by formerWahab, a Muslim woman, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday. She previously told Bay Area News Group that Hernandez’s comments were “purely racist” and “purely anti-Muslim. ”