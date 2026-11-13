East Austin clinic warns of HIV testing impact as federal CDC grants are cut

Nearly $30M in CDC grants is being cut from Texas community groups that test and treat HIV. Austin’s Vivent says it lost 30% of its funding, threatening testing and prevention as the South drives new infections.

from community-based organizations in Texas that test and treat HIV, and advocates warn the reductions will hit people most at risk the hardest. At Vivent Health in East Austin, leaders say the cuts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will significantly reduce their ability to provide testing and prevention services.

“Well, actually right now we lost about 30% of our funding, which was all federal, because that was with CDC,” said Emma Sinnott, vice president of health care operations at Vivent. Sinnott said the funding helps pay for HIV test kits, staff who distribute or perform testing, and prevention supplies such as condoms.

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According to the CDC, Texas and the South account for nearly half of all new HIV infections in the United States, making testing, diagnosis and access to medication critical.

“If someone is, if someone tests positive and they do not engage in care, that is absolutely. It goes back to the 1980s and early 90s. It’s a matter of time,” Sinnott said. Sinnott said the loss will likely mean less testing.

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“With a loss of some of our testing dollars that means that there’s a retraction in that and we’re not maybe able to do as much testing as we want to be able to do,” she said. A storeroom at Vivent currently holds about 1,000 testing kits and other tools used to fight HIV, but staff are now working out how to restock once supplies run out.

“Cuts like this can make us, it slides us back and that really is heartbreaking to see,” Sinnott said. As community-based organizations lose grant money, the Texas Department of State Health Services is receiving a one-time $5.2 million grant from the CDC. Some of that funding will be dispersed to organizations such as Vivent, but advocates say it will not be enough to make up for the losses.

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