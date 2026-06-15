East 17's Blair Dreelan Marries Sophie Hind in Three-Ceremony Wedding Extravaganza

East 17 singer Blair Dreelan and dancer Sophie Hind celebrated their 13-year relationship with three distinct wedding events, from a Windsor church blessing to a legal ceremony at the historic Guildhall and a grand reception in Somerset, featuring multiple gown changes and a stunning natural backdrop.

East 17 star Blair Dreelan has married his long-term partner Sophie Hind in a series of three ceremonies reflecting their personal journey and commitment. The couple, both 41, have been together for 13 years.

Their celebration began with a priestly blessing at All Saints Church in Windsor, attended by family. This was followed by a legal wedding at Windsor Guildhall, the historic venue where King Charles and Queen Camilla were married. The final event was a large party for extended family and friends at St Audrie's Park, a Victorian manor on a 100-acre estate in Somerset.

Sophie, a professional dancer who has worked with international pop star Dua Lipa, wore a short white flared dress for the legal ceremony. For the evening reception she chose a stunning ruffled gown with a full skirt arranged to resemble flower petals, accessorized with a billowing veil. Blair matched her in a sharp black fitted suit. The couple were photographed in the estate's woodland setting and its impressive Victorian orangery, displaying clear affection.

Their relationship began 13 years ago, and Blair proposed in Reykjavík, Iceland in 2023 after a decade of dating, with the northern lights as a dramatic backdrop. The proposal was shared on his Instagram. Blair's music career started as a member of boyband 4th Ba5e, which reached the X Factor final in 2004. He later wrote Shout for England, the official anthem for the England football team ahead of the 2010 World Cup.

He joined the iconic 90s group East 17 in April 2011, touring to promote their single Back To The Future, but his tenure was cut short due to pre-existing contractual obligations that prevented the release of a full album he had recorded with the band. He has since transitioned into management, currently working with girl group Sweet Love, who are signed to Conor McGregor's Greenback Records.

East 17, originally Tony Mortimer, Brian Harvey, John Hendy, and Terry Coldwell, were one of the UK's biggest boybands with hits like Stay Another Day and If You Ever. Their original run ended acrimoniously in 1997 when Harvey was dismissed after comments about drug use. Today, only original member Terry Coldwell remains, touring with Joe Livermore and Robbie Craig under the East 17 name





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Blair Dreelan Sophie Hind East 17 Wedding Three Ceremonies Windsor Guildhall St Audrie's Park Dancer Proposal Iceland Northern Lights Boyband 4Th Ba5e Shout For England 2010 World Cup Conor Mcgregor Greenback Records Sweet Love

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