Earwormy Kars4Kids jingle is back as charity appeals in California court

An appeals court has ruled the Kars4Kids jingle can keep playing throughout appeals process in false advertising case.

An Orange County judge has previously ruled that the charity’s ads misled donors about who actually benefits from their donations. Above, the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana.

The Kars4Kids jingle is back on the air in California after being ordered off the airwaves last month. The catchy jingle that has been getting stuck in heads for nearly three decades was pulled from the air after a California man took Kars4Kids to court for false advertising. The man said he donated an old car to the charity, believing it would be used to benefit children in need.

He was unaware that Kars4Kids gives the donations to another organization, Oorah, that uses the money to fund Jewish youth trips to Israel. The Orange County court originally ruled the jingle a violation of California’s false advertising law for failing to disclose its religious affiliations, and it was subsequently pulled from the airwaves. Kars4Kids filed an appeal, and the court has ruled the jingle can stay on the air throughout the appeals process.

A California judge ruled that the infamous Kars4Kids jingle misleads donors. The company must pull the ads within 30 days, according to the ruling.

“Kars4Kids applauds today’s court ruling allowing its ads to continue airing in California while the appeals process continues,” a spokesperson for Kars4Kids said. “The uninterrupted airing of its ads will enable the charity to continue funding its programs for children and families. We believe the lower court’s findings on the facts and the law were deeply flawed, and we look forward to pursuing a broad appeal of that decision.

”also took the charity to court over the misleading jingle in 2009, resulting in a $130,000 fine and a requirement to disclose its affiliations in all advertisements. A Kars4Kids spokesperson said last month that its website clearly states its Jewish affiliation.

“We believe this case was nothing more than a lawyer-driven attempt to siphon off charitable funds for their own gain,” the spokesperson said. “The law and the facts are clearly on our side. ” The nonprofit using the funds gathered by Kars4Kids has also previously used the donations for a matchmaking program for Jewish young adults and to purchase a $16.5 million building in Israel.

While the jingle could be pulled from the air again depending on the result of the appeal, for now, it will remain a part of your morning commute in California. Lily Wright is a reporting intern with the Business desk at the Los Angeles Times. She is a graduate of the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno, and her writing has been published in local newspapers This Is Reno and Our Town Reno.

She previously worked in Costa Rica and Paris for international reporting covering science and the 2024 Summer Olympics.





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