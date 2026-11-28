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FILE - A view of seismograph system that recorded the 9.2 richter scale on the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami at the Geophysical Station in Aceh Besar on December 23, 2024 in Aceh province, Indonesia.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5 hit the area of Manhattan Beach, California, on Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The Los Angeles Fire Department went into earthquake mode, deploying personnel from 106 neighborhood fire stations to examine infrastructure for damages. No injuries or structural damage was reported, the department said in an alert.

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