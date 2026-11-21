Here are some tips and reminders to keep in mind no matter where you are when the shaking starts.

It’s not the matter of ‘if,” but it’s the matter of ‘when,’ officials said about earthquakes. Annabelle Sedano reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026.

What should we do before an earthquake? Be prepared for up to 72 hours with food, water, and supplies. Flashlight, batteries, radio and first aid kit. Learn how to turn off/control the gas, water, and electricity.

Also read 4.4-magnitude earthquake rattles L.A. area, centered near Commerce

Make up a plan of where to meet your family and neighbors after an earthquake. Just like EDITH , practice with your family and neighbors. Train as if your life depends on it – because it does. Remember, the most emergency preparedness kits are sold after an earthquake.

Now is the time to prepare! Do not forget about the elderly & pets! Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

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Duck, cover and hold. Put your pillow over your head and wait until the shaking stops. Have a flashlight near your bed because power may be out. Stay calm..

If you are indoors, stay inside. If you are outside, stay outside. If you are indoors, stand against a wall near the center of the building. Stay away from windows.

If you are outdoors, stay in the open away from power lines or anything that might fall. If you are in a car, stop the car and stay inside the car until the earthquake stops. Have an emergency kit in your car along with sturdy shoes in the event you may have to walk. Watch out for powerlines or objects that can fall.

Check yourself and others for injuries. Provide first aid for anyone who needs it. Check water, gas, and electric lines for damage. Do not touch any downed lines!

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If you smell gas, evacuate immediately. Do not turn off the gas unless you smell it. Be careful around broken glass and debris. Expect aftershocks.

Sam DiGiovanna is a 35-year fire service veteran. He started with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, served as Fire Chief at the Monrovia Fire Department and currently serves as Chief at the Verdugo Fire Academy in Glendale.