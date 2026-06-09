Earthquake in the Philippines: 37 Dead, 20,000 Displaced

The earthquake, centered off Mindanao, the second most populous Philippine island, injured nearly 500 people and caused extensive damage, including collapsed buildings and landslides. The international airport in General Santos remained closed, and schools in quake-hit provinces had to be assessed for safety before reopening.

The southern Philippines experienced a devastating earthquake on June 9, 2026, with a magnitude of 7.8. At least 37 people were killed, and over 20,000 were displaced.

The earthquake caused extensive damage, including collapsed buildings and landslides. The international airport in General Santos remained closed, and schools in quake-hit provinces had to be assessed for safety before reopening. The United States, France, Japan, and New Zealand expressed support for the Philippines in their response efforts





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