Earthquake in Philippines causes 4 deaths, damage and tsunami, while US consumers rethink their spending and Trump's birthday plans are disrupted

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake in the southern Philippines causes 4 deaths, damage and a tsunami. In related news, a lawsuit seeks to stop the UFC fight on the White House South Lawn for Trump's birthday. Donald Trump, Knicks fan, heads back to New York to root on his team. Broadway revivals and 'Liberation' win big at the Tony Awards, hosted by Pink.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake in the southern Philippines causes 4 deaths, damage and a tsunami. In a video shared by Mahayahay Elementary School on social media, school children were seen screaming and crying when an offshore magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocked the southern Philippines early Monday.

An Associated Press investigation reveals that dozens of children who were separated under the first Trump administration have been re-separated, despite a judge's order to reunite them. President Trump promised to cut electricity bills, but prices have risen instead. Many in West Virginia now face utility costs surpassing rents and mortgages. And the state's reliance on coal-fired plants contributes to the problem.

In related news, a lawsuit seeks to stop the UFC fight on the White House South Lawn for Trump's birthday. Donald Trump, Knicks fan, heads back to New York to root on his team. Broadway revivals and 'Liberation' win big at the Tony Awards, hosted by Pink. From unfilled gas tanks to fewer frills, retailers see US consumers rethink their spending.

A viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals. How 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of Africa. Broken speaker? Finicky zipper?

Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch it. A photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western Germany. In Brazil's Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategy. Pediatrics group issues new guidance on recess for the first time in 13 years.

Challenging your brain helps keep it healthy. Here's how to do it. Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it. Humanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo Chinese.

The electric guitar spawned garage bands, rock-god dreams - and generations of popular music. Pope Leo XIV draws 1.2 million to Mass and challenges Europe to acknowledge its Christian roots





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Business Entertainment Philippines Earthquake UFC Fight Donald Trump Tony Awards US Consumers Argentina Africa Repair Cafes Wild Horses Brazil Wildfires Pediatrics Brain Health Night Owls Japanese Robotics Electric Guitar Pope Leo XIV

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

7.8 magnitude earthquake shakes part of southern Philippines, tsunami warning issuedPacific Tsunami Warning Centre said tsunami waves were possible 'within the next three hours' along the coasts of the Philippines, Indonesia, Palau, Taiwan and Papua New Guinea.

Read more »

7.8 magnitude earthquake shakes part of southern Philippines, sparking tsunami warningThe Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said tsunami waves up to 10 feet were possible on some coasts of the Philippines.

Read more »

Magnitude 7.8 earthquake devastates southern Philippines, triggers small tsunamiA 7.8 magnitude quake struck Mindanao, causing widespread damage, a one‑meter tsunami and prompting a massive rescue and relief operation.

Read more »

Earthquake Hits Southern Philippines, Trump's Birthday Plans in Jeopardy, and MoreA 7.8 magnitude earthquake in the southern Philippines causes 4 deaths, damage and a tsunami. Meanwhile, a lawsuit seeks to stop the UFC fight on the White House South Lawn for Trump's birthday. In other news, retailers see US consumers rethink their spending, and a viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals.

Read more »