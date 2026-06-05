Earth, Wind & Fire documentary explores band's creative genius

A new HBO documentary by Questlove tells the story of the R&B band Earth, Wind & Fire. Morning Edition host A Martinez speaks with band members Philip Bailey, Verdine White and Ralph Johnson.

iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/nx-s1-5819591/nx-s1-9798490" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">Earth, Wind & Fire members Verdine White, left, Ralph Johnson, center, and Philip Bailey pose for a portrait at NPR's New York bureau on June 2.

The band members spoke withEarth, Wind & Fire Since the 1970s, Earth, Wind & Fire has crossed the divides of music genres, with a sound that blends R&B, funk, soul and jazz.debuting Sunday, looks at the group's origins and impact. Earth, Wind & Fire founder Maurice White set three principles for the band to follow: write music for a universal audience, evolve consciousness and change the world.

The film highlights a turning point for the band in 1974 when they performed to a massive crowd at the California Jam music festival. Singer Philip Bailey says Maurice White was"the pilot of the plane," guiding the band through its rise. Though the group split in 1983 and later reunited, Earth, Wind & Fire continues touring, with members calling the band's legacy both"humbling and inspiring.

", Bailey, White and Johnson discuss the band's founding vision, their memorable '70s festival breakthrough, their breakup and reunion — and what these experiences represent for their legacy today. The radio version of this interview was produced by Phil Harrell and edited by Adriana Gallardo. The digital version was written and produced by Majd Al-Waheidi and edited by Treye Green.





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