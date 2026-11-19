The first organisms drew energy from rock and water. Their descendants put oxygen in the air, changed the color of the sky, and resculpted Earth into the planet we know.

Every complex organism alive today—this includes not only you and me but also the mites that hang out in our hair follicles and the protozoa that lurk in our large intestines—is the product of an unlikely union.

Roughly two billion years ago, a bacterium took up with a bacterium-like creature that belonged to a whole different domain, the archaea. From this microbiological meet-cute, a new kind of cell was born, one equipped with mitochondria, and, along with it, a new kind of organism: a eukaryote. The particular eukaryote from which we and our mites descend is formally known as the “last eukaryotic common ancestor,” or, more affectionately,entered the picture, archaea and bacteria had been grooving along, occasionally exchanging genes, for eons. But they, too, have a backstory. They are descended from a single organism, which, by the logic of phylogeny, also represents humanity’s unimaginably distant ancestor.

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This unicellular Eve goes by the acronymseems to have liked it hot—probably more than a hundred and twenty degrees. The team decided that she was capable of synthesizing some twenty-six hundred proteins and made do on a diet of dissolved hydrogen and carbon dioxide. According to the researchers’ calculations,was pretty sophisticated. Her genome comprised some three million base pairs, and she possessed a rudimentary immune system, which implies that she already had to contend with pathogens, eager to attack her.

By the time she emerged, then, life had been kicking around for a while. At some point even further back, aEarth was created some 4.5 billion years ago, when a cloud of interstellar dust contracted to form our solar system. In its early days , the planet was a horrifyingly inhospitable place. There was no free oxygen and no protection from ultraviolet radiation.

Asteroid impacts were frequent—some of these may have generated enough heat to boil the oceans—as were intense volcanic eruptions.get by? Perhaps the explanation is simply that life is adaptable. Today, living things occupy steaming vents on the floor of the Pacific, frozen peaks in the Himalayas, and just about every space in between, so, clearly, they are flexible. As the movies teach us, life finds a way.

,” which was written as a series of advice columns to species like fig wasps and seaweed flies, explored the evolutionary dynamics of sex in a breezy, comic key. In “The Co-Creation,” Judson attempts something more ambitious: a work of popular science organized around not hanky-panky but the interplay of geology and biology, or, as the subject has become known, geobiology. The book opens with a meditation on sand dunes.

Though obviously not alive, dunes possess many of the attributes of life. They can move. They can grow. They can even, in a certain sense, reproduce; sometimes a large sand dune will spin off a smaller one.

What dunes and life have in common, according to Judson, is that they “arise from, and are maintained by, an ongoing flow of energy and matter. ” Life differs from dunes in that it actively seeks energy and, occasionally, reinvents itself to gain access to more of it. Judson ignores the conventional geological timescale, with its eons and eras and periods, in favor of a scheme of her own devising.

The planet’s history, she writes, can be divided into five “epochas,” each defined by the emergence of a creature that could “intercept a new source of energy. ” Living things, in Judson’s scheme, become “energons,” while inanimate objects—including corpses—are “statigons. ” The first epocha, the rock epocha, began when the earliest organisms learned how to extract energy from the chemical soup in which they floated.

Judson believes that this skill was acquired in the sea, in places where a mineral called olivine was coming into contact with water and releasing hydrogen.

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“If you follow the thread of your forebears all the way back across the eons, you will find that your original ancestor was a fracturing wet, iron-rich rock,” she writes. Judson’s second epocha commenced some 3.4 billion years ago, with the invention of photosynthesis. This was obviously a big deal, and it enabled life to greatly extend its reach. In the third epocha, a subset of photosynthesizing bacteria—cyanobacteria—developed the capacity to split water and liberate oxygen.

Next up in Judson’s scheme is an era she calls the flesh epocha. This started when groups of energons evolved the ability to dine on other energons. The fifth and final epocha is the age of fire, which began when some enterprising hominin figured out how to cook over an open flame. Judson’s epochas and energons can be difficult to keep up with.

To help the reader out, she periodically interrupts her narrative to visit the office of a fictional “planetary accountant,” a harried, Nutty Professor type whose job it is to track the world’s growing complexity. Judson’s overarching argument, though, is fairly straightforward. Sincefirst emerged, life has had to adapt to conditions on planet Earth.

But life has also had a hand in determining those conditions. Life, in other words, can give as good as it gets. Consider, once again, photosynthetic cyanobacteria. Oxygen is a waste product of the process they use to harness energy from the sun. But free oxygen is highly reactive, and its appearance thoroughly transformed the planet. It brought into being many minerals that hadn’t previously existed. It caused vast quantities of iron that had been dissolved in the oceans to precipitate out and accumulate in what are called banded-iron formations.

Eventually, it produced the ozone layer, which shields the planet from UV radiation. The ozone layer, for its part, changed the tint of the sky. Before the ozone layer appeared, the sky probably turned an eerie yellow at dusk.

“In altering the composition and mass of the air, lifeforms have reached out and painted the heavens above” is how Judson puts it. Meanwhile, the addition of oxygen to the oceans and the atmosphere made possible aerobic respiration, which, in turn, made possible the evolution of animals. When animals developed habits like burrowing, they allowed oxygen to penetrate the seafloor.

This, it’s believed, helped create conditions favorable for the accumulation of gypsum, vast amounts of which were deposited around five hundred million years ago. Nowadays, gypsum is used in drywall; thus, anyone who’s renovated a kitchen or put in a new bathroom has ancient wormlike creatures to thank.

“Truly, the advent of burrowing would change the world,” Judson observes. Or consider the advent of predation. By consuming and then excreting their victims, predatory creatures invented a new kind of recycling. This allowed more nutrients to circulate through the system, thereby enabling more creatures to find nourishment.

Predators also spurred their potential victims to develop novel defenses, like shells or, in the case of one-celled creatures called coccolithophores, minuscule calcite plates. Calcite plates piling up on the floor of the ocean eventually became a new kind of rock: chalk.

“The white cliffs of Dover in England, of the German island of Rügen, of the Normandy coast of France, of the Smoky Hill River of Kansas in the United States—these are all built of chalk,” Judson points out. Under high pressure, chalk can be converted into marble, which can be quarried and sculpted—a case of life initiating art. As for man’s mastery of fire, it, too, has proved world transforming.

From burning sticks, we’ve moved on to fossil fuels, which power our cities, our factories, our smelters, our fishing fleets, our industrial-scale farms, and, increasingly, our farmland-gobbling data centers.

“Humans are, without doubt, causing more changes to the life-Earth system—in more ways and faster—than any lifeform ever has before,” Judson writes. At the end of “The Co-Creation,” Judson offers a catalogue of researchers to whom she owes “intellectual debts. ” Near the top of her list is Knoll, the author of “Earth and Life.

” Knoll, a professor at Harvard, was more or less present at the creation of geobiology, and he played a key role in the discipline’s development. As a working scientist, he’s a lot more interested than Judson is in the nitty-gritty of how geobiologists piece together the history of Earth from fragmentary clues—isotopes of sulfur, say, or traces of compounds called sterols. The “conversation” of Knoll’s subtitle is his organizing metaphor. Chapter by chapter, he recounts what geology and biology have had to say to each other over the eons. Sometimes the dialogue has been balanced, at other moments lopsided. Initially, life was quite reticent.

It was, Knoll reports, probably “a local phenomenon,” confined to watery spots where hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and “the minerals to catalyze their interaction were available. ” Then, around 2.4 billion years ago, it started to speak up. This was the beginning of what’s become known as the Great Oxygenation Event, or, as it’s referred to in the scientific literature, the G.O. E. Exactly what happened during the G.O.

E. remains something of a paleontological puzzle, and Knoll devotes a number of chapters to exploring its mysteries. Among the mysteries is the timing. Various lines of evidence suggest that oxygen-producing cyanobacteria showed up several hundred million years before oxygen levels began to climb.

So what caused the delay? One possible explanation is that a shortage of phosphorus in the oceans limited the bacteria’s numbers. Phosphorus began to wash off the land when the earliest large continents appeared, so cyanobacteria may have got their big chance owing to plate tectonics. If this is the case, the G.O.

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E. would be the consummate example of geology influencing biology and biology influencing geology. In any event, once oxygen started to build up there was no going back.

“The stage was set for environmental revolution,” Knoll writes. On occasion, geology has come close to shouting down life altogether. About two hundred and fifty million years ago, in what’s known as the end-Permian extinction, huge volcanic eruptions in what’s now Siberia released huge amounts of carbon dioxide; this led temperatures to spike and the oceans to become both anoxic and acidified. Something like ninety per cent of marine animal species died out.

A similar, if somewhat less devastating, die-off occurred about two hundred million years ago, probably owing to another burst of volcanism, this time from what’s been dubbed the Central Atlantic Magmatic Province. Sixty-six million years ago, a Manhattan-size asteroid plowed into the Yucatán Peninsula; roughly seventy-five per cent of species went extinct, including our distant relatives the non-avian dinosaurs. Catastrophe, Knoll writes, appears to be “sewn into the fabric of our planet.

” In recent centuries, the conversation has taken a strange turn. For the first time, an organism is not only changing the world but also looking on with dread as it does so. Fossil-fuel combustion is adding carbon to the air at a rate that exceeds the pace of the release during the end-Permian extinction. Now as then, temperatures are rising, and the oceans are acidifying.

Meanwhile, people are rerouting rivers, messing with the global nitrogen and phosphorus cycles, and churning out so much stuff—concrete, plastic, asphalt, iPhones—that, measured by dry weight, human-produced materials now outweigh all living organisms combined.

“Humans have become a dominant voice in the conversation between Earth and life,” as Knoll puts it. The result, he says, is “a distinct time in our planet’s history”—a new epoch, if not a new epocha. If life on Earth has been partly, or even largely, responsible for rendering Earth habitable, what does this say about the possibilities on other planets?

Knoll, who served on the science team for’s Mars Exploration Rover mission, devotes the last part of his book to the prospects of what he calls “other conversations. ” Knoll is pretty confident that life is out there somewhere. The universe, after all, is ginormous. Our particular galaxy, which is just one among billions, is estimated to contain more than a hundred billion stars, most of which probably have planets orbiting them.

“If only one planet in a billion sustains life, the universe must be a lively place,” Knoll observes. But that doesn’t mean we’re going to encounter it. So far, at least, no signs of life have been detected emanating from any other planet in our solar system, and other solar systems are awfully far away. After the sun, the star closest to Earth is Proxima Centauri.

It would take a probe like’s Voyager 1—the first craft to journey into interstellar space—about seventy-five thousand years to reach it. And, even if life has emerged elsewhere, it hasn’t necessarily had time to generate creatures capable of sending out interstellar probes or messages. If not for plate tectonics, which has kept life’s key ingredients recirculating, evolution on this planet probably would have hit a wall billions of years ago.

“It may be that what makes Earth unusual is not so much that life began here—that may happen widely in the universe—but that it has persisted so long,” Knoll notes. Judson, too, ends her book contemplating the cosmos. Like Knoll, she believes that in the vastness of space there are many other planets where life could have emerged. And yet, also like Knoll, she thinks there’s no place like home.

In the final pages of “The Co-Creation,” Judson describes a fascinating experiment in applied evolution which has been running since 1988. That year, a biologist named Richard Lenski, then at U.C. Irvine, placed virtually identical populations ofreproduce by splitting themselves in two, and, in Lenski’s flasks, the bacteria were free to keep doubling until they exhausted their supply of glucose.

Every twenty-four hours, Lenski—or, more likely, his assistants—would remove a small number of the bacteria from each flask, provide them a new supply of food, and let the process repeat itself.ignored the citrate. But then, around the thirty-thousandth generation, something interesting happened: bacteria in one of the flasks developed the ability to consume it. That population gained a powerful advantage—the citrate-eaters had found their way to a new energy source.have gone through another fifty thousand generations.

But the populations in the other eleven flasks still can’t consume citrate. The necessary mutations just haven’t been repeated. The lesson, according to Judson, is clear: major evolutionary innovations are fluky. This, she argues, should be kept in mind whenever talk turns to aliens.

Even on Earth, the “conversation” between biology and geology could have played out very differently. There was no guarantee that it would have included , or oxygen-producing cyanobacteria. And, without all of these, it certainly wouldn’t have included us. That we are in a position to study the history of life and wonder at its contingency is itself a contingency.

It’s one that we ought to be grateful for, and also one that, Judson argues, ought to make us think carefully about how we treat our planet.

“If humans really are the only technological species now, and perhaps ever, in the cosmos—what then? ” she asks.

“What responsibility might that bestow on us, should we choose to accept it? ” ♦, a staff writer at The New Yorker since 1999, won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for general nonfiction. Her books include “