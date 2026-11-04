Earth Captures Mini-Moon 2026 QQ8 in Temporary Orbit

Astronomers confirm that near-Earth object 2026 QQ8 is a temporary satellite. This 1-meter space rock entered orbit in late April and will remain until December before returning to the Sun.

Astronomers have confirmed that Earth has acquired a new temporary satellite named 2026 QQ8. This small near-Earth object entered a bound orbit around the planet in late April after being pulled in by Earth's gravity. The discovery offers a unique opportunity to study the dynamics of small bodies drifting through our cosmic neighborhood.

Discovery and Confirmation Process

Hungarian astronomer Krisztián Sárneczky first spotted the object on August 20. Sárneczky is a renowned expert who has discovered hundreds of asteroids. Initial observations suggested the object might be man-made debris from a rocket or satellite. However, further analysis proved it was a natural space rock.

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Follow-up observations were conducted using the University of Hawaii 2.2-meter telescope. The Lowell Discovery Telescope also contributed to the tracking data. These instruments allowed experts to distinguish the object from orbital junk and confirm its natural origin.

Orbital Mechanics and Trajectory

The space rock measures approximately 3 feet or 1 meter in size. It crossed Earth's Hill sphere in April, the region where gravity keeps objects bound to the planet. This boundary crossing allowed 2026 QQ8 to become a temporary mini-moon.

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The object follows a distinct kidney-shaped loop around Earth. This unusual path differs from the orbits of larger moons. The closest approach will be 0.0038 astronomical units from our planet. This distance is roughly one and a half times the distance to the actual Moon.

Historical Encounters and Future Path

2026 QQ8 approaches Earth roughly once every 10 years. It passed near the planet in 1965 but did not enter the Hill sphere. That earlier encounter was too distant for gravitational capture. The next close approach is scheduled for 2058.

The 2058 approach will again be too far for capture. The object will continue its journey around the Sun after leaving Earth. It poses no threat of collision with the planet. If it enters the atmosphere, it would be obliterated due to its small size.

Comparison and Community Debate

This event mirrors past captures by Earth. Asteroids 2006 RH120 and 2020 CD3 were also temporary satellites. They spent months in orbit before escaping back into space. The current object is expected to remain until December.

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The astronomy community is divided on the classification. Some experts question if it fits the standard definition of a mini-moon. The Minor Planet Center noted uncertainty in early reports. Additional observations in November should help settle the debate. This data will refine models of near-Earth object interactions.