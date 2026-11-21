Alan Moore's 1983 Captain Britain story introduced the Earth-616 designation that now marks Marvel's main continuity, a term the MCU is bringing to mainstream audiences ahead of Avengers: Doomsday.

Alan Moore, the writer later known for Watchmen, helped shape the Marvel Universe, and one of his lasting contributions is the designation Earth-616. The term has become familiar to mainstream audiences through the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is preparing for Avengers: Doomsday. That film is expected to be the climactic ending to the MCU's Multiverse Saga.

The designation now signifies Marvel's main comic book continuity, and it has since been applied to the MCU, or in some views co-opted by it. Its origin traces back to a story Moore wrote in 1983 while working for Marvel UK, a story most Marvel fans would not have had access to at the time.

Also read Katie Holmes, Mandy Moore, Jamie Chung, Nicky Hilton and Olivia Palermo Attend Meiomi Club Noir

Earth-616 First Appeared in the Captain Britain Story

Earth-616 first appeared in the Captain Britain story 'Rough Justice', which was published in the anthology The Daredevils #7 in 1983. Alan Moore used the term in that script after Marvel brought him in to work on the series.

Marvel hired Moore, then an up-and-coming British writer, to work on Captain Britain for the Marvel UK imprint. He replaced writer Dave Thorpe on the series and was instructed to pick up the storyline Thorpe had been writing and carry on from where he left off.

Advertisement

In the story, a character says 'Problems arose when Captain Britain of Earth-616 arrived unexpectedly.' With that single line, the designation was placed on the page, and Moore did not have to add more worldbuilding to open the door to the Marvel Multiverse.

Dave Thorpe, Alan Moore and the Origin Debate

Dave Thorpe is credited with inventing the term Earth-616. He used it behind the scenes to refer to the Marvel Universe while crafting a story about his hero, Captain Britain, being transported to an adjacent timeline.

When Moore came in to finish that story, he injected Thorpe's terminology into his script. The reasons for his choice are not documented in the source, which suggests he may have found the term useful, may have meant it as a shout-out to Thorpe, or may have kept the joke it started out as.

The commonly held version is that Thorpe simply subtracted 50 from 666 to obscure the fact that he was shading Marvel by implying it was the devil. There are conflicting accounts of how exactly Thorpe arrived at the number, so the explanation remains a commonly repeated version rather than a settled record.

Marvel Multiverse Expands From Ultimate Universe to Exiles

The Marvel Multiverse took decades to become a key part of Marvel canon after Moore's introduction of Earth-616. The publisher started experimenting with alternate continuities in the late 1980s and the 1990s, before the concept finally clicked with the Ultimate Universe in 2000.

Advertisement

The real turning point came in 2001 with the launch of Exiles. That reality-hopping X-Men series was the first book to fully embrace and explore the wider Multiverse, and by then the mainstream Marvel timeline was already well established as Earth-616.

Earlier, Marvel launched its What If? series in 1977, starting with the question 'What if Spider-Man joined the Fantastic Four?' The publisher did not realize what it had unleashed, and the idea of conflicting realities had already been borrowed by science fiction writers after the infinite worlds theory grew popular in the 20th century.

Avengers: Doomsday Raises Which Timeline Reigns Supreme

Avengers: Doomsday is expected to bring the MCU's Multiverse Saga to its climactic ending, and the central question for fans is which timeline will reign supreme. Whether the film will center on Earth-616 remains the key point of speculation tied to the franchise.

The fact that mainstream audiences now recognize Earth-616 is notable because the term was once a throwaway piece of jargon in Moore's early career. Its rise from a cheeky reference to a fully developed part of Marvel canon shows how a single line in a 1983 story can influence decades of comics and films.