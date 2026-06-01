Learn how to earn endorsement stamps for your NASA Flight Log Passport by completing fun and educational STEM activities, participating in exciting competitions, watching certain videos or by attending virtual or in-person NASA events.

Flight Log Digital Stamps for your NASA Flight Log Passport can be earned by completing fun and educational STEM activities, participating in exciting competitions, watching certain videos or by attending virtual or in-person NASA events.

Once you participate in an event or complete an activity that has an endorsement stamp, download the stamp and add it to your downloadable flight log template. Explore the endorsement stamps below and start building your collection. The more you do, the more your Flight Log grows. Get curious, get creative, and let your training begin!

Earn endorsement stamps to show off your aeronautics expertise! To earn your endorsement, find an activity or event to be a part of (you can find a list of activities on the main page of our What is a Flight Log site). Once you complete your activity, download and save your stamp then add it to your flight log. It's a fun and interactive way to document your journey while contributing to NASA's mission to transform air travel!

As you dive into the world of this groundbreaking supersonic aircraft, join in on fun X-59-themed activities and collect your X-59 Focused Digital Stamps along the way! Each activity comes with a special code that matches a downloadable stamp-perfect for adding to your NASA Flight Log Passport. It's a fun way to track your adventure as you help NASA shape the future of air travel!

At select events you've attended, a unique code was provided that unlocks a downloadable stamp-perfect for adding to your NASA Flight Log Passport. It's a fun and engaging way to commemorate your participation while supporting NASA's mission to revolutionize air travel! Received a code from a coloring activity? Use it to access your digital stamp-great for adding to your NASA Flight Log Passport.

It's a creative and engaging way to celebrate your connection to NASA's mission to transform air travel! Each Leveled Reader comes with a special code that unlocks a downloadable stamp-perfect for your NASA Flight Log Passport. It's a fun way to follow your reading journey while exploring how NASA is shaping the future of flight! Each AAM-focused activity includes a special code that unlocks a downloadable stamp-just right for your NASA Flight Log Passport.

It's a fun way to track your progress as you explore how NASA is helping shape the future of advanced air mobility! Each X-57 activity features a special code that unlocks a downloadable stamp-perfect for your NASA Flight Log Passport. It's a fun way to track your journey as you learn how NASA's X-57 Maxwell is helping pave the way for electric flight! Are you a frequent flyer?

Go a step further to create a flight log and track all the aircraft your name has flown on. Look below to find out how. List of NASA activities and lessons to earn stamps. Pilots earn endorsements and add those to their flight logs for additional training they participate in.

You can earn endorsement stamps that can be added to your flight log by completing a variety of activities. Explore core aeronautics principles such as lift, drag, thrust, stability, and aircraft control. Join us for virtual or in-person events. Each activity helps you build real-world understanding of how airplanes fly while building your own expertise.

GVIS Intern (Leah Kim) demonstrates the X-59 flyover experience to a participant at the Cleveland Cavaliers event, Score with STEM





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