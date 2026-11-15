Early White Christmas Outlook Favors Northern US and High Elevations

Early forecasts from the Farmers' Almanac, Old Farmer's Almanac, and NOAA suggest northern US regions and high mountain elevations have the best odds for a white Christmas this year.

Early seasonal outlooks for a white Christmas broadly favor the northern United States and higher elevations in the West this year. The probability of snow cover on Christmas morning will significantly impact travel plans for millions of Americans heading to see family during the holiday period. The American Automobile Association previously projected that more than 122 million people would travel at least 50 miles from home between December 20 and January 1 last year. These weather conditions remain a critical factor for holiday logistics and regional preparations.

Almanac Predictions for Snow Coverage

The Farmers' Almanac issued a map indicating that northern and mountainous parts of the country hold the best odds for a white Christmas. Conversely, areas in the South are considered unlikely to experience snow on the ground on Christmas morning. In the Western region, the outlook favors snow accumulation in the Rocky Mountains and at higher elevations in California. Valleys and low-lying areas in the West are depicted as less certain, with conditions potentially differing in mountain communities. Lowland Washington and Oregon are also categorized as uncertain by the publication.

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The Farmers' Almanac map suggests that northern areas in the Midwest and Great Lakes possess an edge, though it notes that thaws could potentially limit snow cover in these zones. Inland and northern portions of the Northeast may fare better than coastal communities, where coverage could be limited by rain or mixed precipitation. Meanwhile, snow appears least likely for the South, according to the publication's detailed regional assessment. Tim Konrad, the editor at the Farmers' Almanac, emphasized that mild weather can mean rain instead of snow or melt snow that has already fallen before December 25. He added that the ideal setup requires snow close to the date followed by sustained cold to preserve ground cover.

Old Farmers Almanac Forecasts

The Old Farmer's Almanac, a separate but similar publication, issued a somewhat more confident forecast for the upcoming holiday season. It predicted a white Christmas for the Northeast, Intermountain West, and Alaska this year. The publication also highlighted a chance for a white Christmas in the southern Appalachians, Lower Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, High Plains, and Pacific Northwest. These regions are identified as having viable conditions for maintaining at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas morning, as defined by the National Weather Service.

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Conversely, the Old Farmer's Almanac indicated that residents in the northern Appalachians, Southeast, Florida, Deep South, Upper Midwest, Heartland, Texas-Oklahoma, Desert Southwest, Pacific Southwest, and Hawaii will likely be disappointed. The publication explicitly stated that these regions will not see a white Christmas this year. Its guide combines the publication's seasonal outlook for winter with historical snow-cover patterns. The organization clarified that this data should not be viewed as a confirmed forecast for December 25, but rather as an early regional assessment of probable weather patterns.

NOAA Climate Normals Comparison

While not an official forecast for Christmas Day, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data offer a useful point of comparison with the two Almanacs. A map previously published by the NOAA shows the historical odds for at least an inch of snow on the ground on December 25. The map displays the highest chances of a white Christmas across the northern United States, particularly in the northern Rockies, Upper Midwest, and interior Northeast. The likelihood of snow cover generally falls farther south, though higher-elevation areas of the West stand out from their surroundings.

The NOAA stated that its map was based on the 1991-2020 United States climate normals. This dataset included, but was not limited to, temperature, precipitation, and snowfall daily and monthly normals. Using this extensive historical record allows meteorologists and researchers to establish baseline probabilities for snow coverage. This scientific approach provides a long-term statistical perspective that complements the shorter-term outlooks provided by the almanacs.

Weather Channel Regional Outlook

The Weather Channel reported in early November that it was too soon to say with certainty which areas will have a white Christmas. However, the outlet expected a lower-than-usual chance from the Great Lakes into the Northeast. It added that the southern Rockies could fare better than other regions in the middle of the country. The outlet emphasized that its official white Christmas forecast will arrive mid-December, providing more granular data as the date approaches.

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These combined forecasts highlight the regional disparities in winter weather patterns across the United States. Travelers and residents in northern latitudes and high elevations have a statistically higher probability of experiencing a white Christmas. Meanwhile, those in southern and low-lying coastal areas should prepare for milder conditions. The alignment of these various meteorological sources provides a comprehensive view of the likely holiday weather, helping Americans plan their seasonal activities and travel schedules accordingly.