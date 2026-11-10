Early Release Scheme Enters Third Wave as 650 Prisoners Are Freed

The third wave of the early release scheme frees 650 prisoners in England and Wales, as police and probation leaders warn of rising offending and tag breaches.

The third wave of the early release scheme is freeing 650 criminals from prisons across England and Wales under a programme introduced by Labour. The releases are part of a plan to ease prison overcrowding, and they include prisoners serving sentences of up to three years and two months.

One prisoner was seen smiling as he left HMP Wandsworth in south-west London carrying three large holdall bags. Under the scheme, inmates are being released after serving a third of their sentence behind bars, rather than half.

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How the Early Release Scheme Works Across Each Wave

Prisoners are released after serving just a third of their sentence, instead of the usual half. At least 1,350 prisoners have left jail early since October 1 under the first two waves of the scheme.

The scheme is expanding each month, so prisoners serving longer sentences become eligible over time. The tenth and final phase, in early June, will apply to those handed sentences of 12 years or more.

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Despite the early releases, jails in England and Wales continue to operate at almost 98 per cent capacity. The prison population stood at 87,033 yesterday, leaving just 1,951 places empty.

Police, Probation and Political Voices Raise Concerns

Sarah Pochin, MP for Runcorn and Helsby in Cheshire, said the Reform UK party would deport foreign offenders to their country of origin to address prison overcrowding. She travelled to Wandsworth prison as the third wave began, saying she felt strongly about the safety of women at risk from prisoners who are domestic violence perpetrators.

Sir Mark Rowley, the Met Police chief, said last month that his officers were arresting two or three early release offenders a week. He told LBC radio that more than 100 tag breaches a day were now being recorded in London, and that 95 per cent plus of arrested tag breaches were being bailed back into the community on the same conditions.

Michael Bogle, 38, a registered sex offender, stole more than £100 of washing powder from Sainsbury's just 24 hours after being freed early from HMP Wandsworth. Police say he went on to shoplift a further £98.85 of detergent from Tesco over the next three days, and he is alleged to have entered a Sainsbury's store three times despite a ban. He was re-arrested and jailed for another eight months.

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Ben Cockburn, chair of the National Association of Probation Officers (Napo), has warned that the scheme poses an existential risk to the probation service. Napo has asked ministers to place the entire service in special measures as it braces for a once in a generation crisis.

Government Measures and Electronic Tagging Plans

Justice Secretary Alex Norris said the government is putting measures in place to keep the public safe despite so many offenders being released at the same time. He has pointed to the biggest expansion of tagging ever and plans for new restriction zones that would limit offenders' movements using GPS tracking.

A previous report found that almost half of electronic tags are not fitted on time, which has led to breaches of court and prison orders. Whether the planned tagging expansion and restriction zones can close that gap will be central to how the remaining phases of the scheme are judged, with the final wave due in early June.