Early-morning Brooklyn shooting leaves man dead: cops

Detectives in Brooklyn are on the hunt for the suspect who shot a man dead early on Saturday morning.

Police investigate a shooting in Ocean Hill, Brooklyn, on June 5, 2026, hours before a deadly shooting in the neighborhood early on Saturday morning.responded to the location after receiving a 911 call about an assault in progress.

When they arrived, they found the victim, an unidentified adult male, who has been shot multiple times in the head. The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation. Police sources said the shooter may have fled in a black sedan seen speeding away from the location. EMS rushed the victim to One Brooklyn Health-Brookdale University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity remains pending at this time, police said. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell The shooting happened just hours after another man was shot in the leg in a separate incident blocks away on Friday evening. Sources familiar with the investigation said it is believed both incidents are unrelated. Police sources said the victim in the earlier shooting was wounded near the corner of Herkimer and Sackman Streets just after 7:45 p.m. on June 5.

EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale Hospital; he was listed in stable condition. Sources close to that investigation said two suspects remain at large as of this time; one of the suspects reportedly fled on a bike, and another ran to parts unknown.reported two homicides year-to-date, one more than at the same point in 2025.

Meanwhile, there had been just seven shootings thus far in 2026, down from 12 last year. Anyone with information regarding the Friday or Saturday shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS . You can also submit tips online atRobert Pozarycki has been the editor-in-chief at amNY since 2019. Previously, he served as editor-in-chief at the Queens Courier and QNS.com, as well as reporter and managing editor at the Times Newsweekly/Ridgewood Times in Ridgewood, NY.

Have a tip or a question? Email robb@amny.com. Nike highlights notable, everyday New Yorkers in ‘Always Knicks’ campaignNike highlights notable, everyday New Yorkers in ‘Always Knicks’ campaignGay City News





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