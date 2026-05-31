Early Low‑Dose Statins Could Cut Heart‑Disease Risk for Millions, Study Finds

Imperial College London analysis of 17 trials suggests that prescribing low‑dose statins to healthy, low‑risk adults can reduce the chance of heart attacks and strokes by up to 25 % over ten years, prompting calls to revise UK prescribing guidelines.

A new analysis from Imperial College London argues that millions of otherwise healthy individuals could benefit from being prescribed low‑dose statins long before any signs of cardiovascular disease appear.

The researchers examined data from 17 large‑scale clinical trials that together involved more than 100,000 participants. By comparing people who began taking cholesterol‑lowering medication early with those who waited until they were classified as high‑risk, the team was able to measure how the risk of heart attacks and strokes changed over time.

The results were striking: even a modest reduction in low‑density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol among participants who were initially considered low‑risk cut their likelihood of experiencing a major cardiovascular event by roughly 25 per cent over the following ten years. Dr Irene Karungi, a senior lecturer at the School of Public Health at Imperial, explained that the benefit of early LDL reduction far outweighs the advantage of waiting until a person's risk profile deteriorates.

'When disease is already established, treatment has to be far more intensive, and the benefits are smaller,' she said. By contrast, a small, well‑timed dose of a statin given to a generally healthy person can deliver a measurable protective effect without the need for higher medication levels later on. The findings were presented at the European Atherosclerosis Society Congress in Athens and have sparked a lively debate about current prescribing guidelines in the United Kingdom.

At present, the National Health Service typically reserves statins for patients who have already developed high cholesterol or who have experienced an initial cardiovascular event. Critics argue that this approach leaves a large segment of the population unprotected during the crucial years when a preventative strategy would be most cost‑effective.

Professor Kausik Ray, a public‑health specialist and co‑author of the study, likened early statin use to a pension scheme: the sooner you start contributing, the larger the payout in later life. He pointed out that more than seven million people in the UK are already taking cholesterol‑lowering drugs, yet the number of people projected to receive a diagnosis of cardiovascular disease is expected to rise to 10 million by 2040.

If a low‑dose regimen were approved for broader use, the health system could potentially avert a substantial proportion of those future cases. The research team emphasized that the proposed shift in policy would not involve high‑dose, aggressive therapy for the entire population. Instead, they suggest a modest, daily dose tailored to keep LDL levels within a safer range, thereby minimizing side effects while maximizing public‑health gains.

Dr Karungi noted that the modest approach would also make it easier for clinicians to monitor adherence and adjust treatment as needed. The study's authors call for policymakers, clinicians, and patient‑advocacy groups to revisit current guidelines and consider a preventive model that treats cholesterol as a lifelong risk factor rather than a problem that only warrants medication after a crisis.

If adopted, the strategy could mark a turning point in the fight against heart disease, offering a simple, scalable tool to curb the growing burden of cardiovascular illness across the nation





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