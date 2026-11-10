Early look: The LA Phil just provided a peek at the Hollywood Bowl's 2027 season

A Roots Picnic Experience is back for its festive fourth year, while the B-52s will add sparkle over Fourth of July Weekend.

A Roots Picnic Experience is back for its festive fourth year, while the B-52s will add sparkle over Fourth of July Weekend. A wintry storm may be at the doorstep, and Southern Californians may still be stowing all of their spooky witches and ghosts and yard decorations.

But a promise of sweet summer sounds, and a gentle breeze full of music and merriment, is originating from somewhere in the not-so-distant future. It's the Hollywood Bowl, the big bandshell'd celebrity of Highland Avenue, a colossal cultural venue that has an impressive way of out-cultural-venue-ing just about every place around.

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We don't typically know who will appear on the Bowl's schedule before the second week of February, give or take, but the LA Phil team has provided an early view on next summer, all to A) get music lovers stoked and B) help banish some of the rainy doldrums we may soon experience. Oh yes: And to provide a clear path to subscriptions and tickets, including the all-important dates.

The organization recently revealed a few upcoming concerts, including A Roots Picnic Experience, a hallowed hip-hop happening filled with music luminaries, on June 25, and the July Fourth Fireworks Spectacular with space-tastic headliners The B-52s. Tickets for the Roots evening will go on sale Nov. 13 at 10 a.m., while ticket details for the July 2, 3, and 4 concerts featuring The B-52s will be announced down the road.

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"Taskmaster," the beloved British comedy hit, will be live on-stage June 22 and 23, while"The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Concert" zings Aug. 25. As for the big and splashy and always-and-forever star-packed Opening Night? You won't have to go too deeply into June for that particular joyful event: It's June 5. Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles?

The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend. There are some ticket on-sale details to know, and subscription information, too. If you'd like to renew your Hollywood Bowl subscription, you can, starting Nov. 10.

Don't yet have a subscription? Those go on sale for new subscribers Feb. 17, while group sales begin the day after on Feb. 18. The popular"Create Your Own" packages will open up March 23, and snagging a single ticket? Longtime fans know that early May is the way: Those sales start May 4, 2027.

Checking out some the '27 scene more than a half year ahead of time can be done by walking up the hill to