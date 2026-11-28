For the first time in at least generation, a Democratic governor will take office without established ties to the most powerful unions — or most other major interest groups — in California.

Xavier Becerra greets supporters at the UFCW Local 1167 Union Hall in Bloomington in May while barnstorming the state as a Democratic candidate for California governor.

California’s major unions largely missed chances to back Xavier Becerra before the primary, leaving the Laborers union as his only early labor supporter. Becerra takes office with fewer political debts than recent Democratic governors, giving him unusual room to build a broader coalition. His working-class roots and union-friendly proposals suggest labor may still have influence, even as business groups see an opening for closer ties.

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“LiUNA in the house,” he said to cheers from members of the Laborers’ International Union of North America in California. “I told you they were in the house. ” California’s 41st governor didn’t mention that the laborers were in fact the only union in his house from the start of his campaign. , organized labor had two chances to endorse Becerra when he needed support before the June primary.