Early Detection Saves Grandfather's Life, Cancer Charity Urges Screening Participation

A 70-year-old grandfather credits a home screening test with saving his life after an early cancer diagnosis. This inspiring story coincides with Cancer Research UK launching a campaign in Northern Ireland to encourage people to take part in life-saving screening for bowel, breast, and cervical cancers. The campaign highlights the importance of early detection and encourages individuals to respond to screening invitations. While screening participation rates are low in Northern Ireland, the charity emphasizes that these tests can be crucial in identifying cancer at an early stage, when treatment is most effective.

'If I hadn't used the kit, I don't think I'd be here now,' he told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme. He expressed his gratitude to his wife, Donna, for urging him to take the test and appealed to others to embrace the 'simple' at-home screening tests.As part of his treatment, Mr. Walker underwent keyhole surgery and took chemotherapy tablets. He has been in remission for three years and now fills his days walking his dogs and cheering on their favorite football team, Crusaders, with his grandson. People aged between 60 and 74 who are registered with a GP receive a bowel screening kit every two years in Northern Ireland. However, the charity highlights that uptake of screening invitations is low in Northern Ireland, with only 58% of those eligible completing the bowel cancer screening test kit. Dr. Rachel Orritt of Cancer Research UK emphasized the importance of not ignoring screening invitations when received, as it can help detect cancer at an early stage.The charity's data, based on a survey of 1,000 people in Northern Ireland, revealed that approximately four in 10 individuals were deterred from cervical cancer screening due to fears about the test's potential painfulness. Health Minister Mike Nesbitt assured the public that screening 'isn't something to be scared of' and stressed, 'It may actually save your life. So it is really important that when you get your letter - whether that's for bowel, breast or cervical screening - please take up the offer.' Each of the three screening programs for bowel, cervical, and breast cancer employs different tests and has distinct eligibility criteria in Northern Ireland: People aged between 60 and 74 will receive a home screening test every two years and is targeted at individuals without symptoms of bowel cancer. The health minister stated that women, including some transgender men, women, and non-binary people, are eligible for breast screenings between 50 and 70 every three years. For those over 70, screenings need to be requested. All women, aged between 25 and 49, are invited to attend a cervical screening test every three years. For women aged between 50 and 64, the invitation arrives every five years





