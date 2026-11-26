Wesley Cleveland has helped his father, Wes Cleveland, plant and harvest crops, including peanuts, for years.

EARLY COUNTY, Ga. —A 16-year-old Early County farmer is harvesting this year’s peanut and cotton crops with help from neighbors after his father died in a farm-related accident in August.

Wesley Cleveland has helped his father, Wes Cleveland, plant and harvest crops, including peanuts, for years. Wes Cleveland and his son planted this year’s peanut and cotton crops together. Learning to farm Wesley Cleveland said he began working on the farm alongside his father.

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“Well, I drove the tractor with my dad in there. And then when I was seven, I started driving them by myself,” Wesley Cleveland said.