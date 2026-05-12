Early ChatGPT Developers Become Overnight Millionaires After Stock Sale, Preparing for Largest IPOs in History

Development team members of the AI model ChatGPT have reaped significant financial rewards by selling their shares acquired from working at OpenAI, a private company valuing around $852 billion. The sale, the first time many of the employees were able to sell their stock since ChatGPT launched, reflects the exponential growth in the stock value held by early employees since the company was valued at around $1 billion in 2019 and secured a $29 billion valuation post-ChatGPT 's release. The capital gains tax implications, the tech industry's intensive talent competition, and London's rising prominence as a tech hub make this a dynamic and relevant news topic.

Early developers of AI model ChatGPT have become overnight millionaires after cashing in on billions of pounds worth of shares. Up to 600 OpenAI staff sold shares they had acquired by working at the firm after they were given the opportunity to offload them.

According to the Wall Street Journal, some employees chose to give away the money to charitable investment funds. The sale marked the beginning of the flood of cash headed to those working at major AI companies who hold stocks, as OpenAI and rival Anthropic are preparing for what will likely be the largest IPOs in history, allowing employees to offload their shares for millions





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Technology Finance AI Chatgpt Upcoming Ipos Early Employee Stock Sales Capital Gains Tax Talent Competition Tech Industry Growth London's Tech Hub Potential

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