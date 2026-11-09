Early Black Friday Sales Kick Off with Discounts on Kids Gear

Early Black Friday sales have begun featuring discounts at Nordstrom, Pierced, and Abercrombie Kids on apparel and accessories. Discover specific markdowns and gift ideas.

Early Black Friday sales have officially begun, marking the start of the holiday shopping season despite the main event still being approximately three weeks away. Major retailers including Nordstrom and Pierced are already offering significant markdowns on consumer goods ranging from footwear to jewelry.

Nordstrom and Pierced Launch Early Discounts

Nordstrom has initiated its Black Friday promotions with up to thirty-five percent off select items. This includes the Dusted Cocoa colorway of UGG slip-ons, which are discounted for both children and adults.

Also read Find great deals now on select appliances with The Home Depot's Early Black Friday sale

Simultaneously, the kids' jewelry brand Pierced has launched a sale offering twenty-five percent off sitewide. This discount applies to studs, huggie hoops, charms, and other accessories, and notably extends to monthly subscriptions as well.

Abercrombie Kids and Zara Offer Apparel Deals

Abercrombie Kids is providing thirty percent off a wide range of toddler and baby clothing. Specific items highlighted include festive Fair Isle sweaters suitable for holiday gatherings.

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Zara has also opened its kids' sale section featuring various footwear options. These include mesh barefoot sneakers that offer a tactical aesthetic for young consumers.

Featured Gift Recommendations for Children

The Strategist editor highlights several items ideal for gifting during this period. Babiators is offering up to thirty-five percent off select sunglasses styles through midnight tonight, including heart-shaped designs.

Ed Emberley's picture book utilizes die-cut pages to reveal colorful monster shapes, engaging young readers visually. Another recommendation includes a book featuring twenty-six clever stories about each letter of the alphabet.

Activity Books and Planet Pillows Gain Attention

Planet-shaped pillows made with cotton covers are noted for their tasteful designs suitable for adult living spaces. They serve as conversation starters for children while providing comfort.

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A portable brainteaser game encourages children to place twelve specific shapes into a grid. This screen-free activity helps manage anxiety and improves spatial reasoning during travel or quiet time.

Paint by Numbers and Emergency Supplies

Pop Shop America paint by numbers sets are recommended for teaching color depth and shadow. Writer Alexandra Lange worked on these sets with her children to enhance artistic skills.

The newsletter also suggests stocking emergency items recommended by survivalists. These practical additions complement traditional holiday gift lists for comprehensive preparedness.