Strategist Reveals Top Advent Calendar Prices and New Ipsy Availability for Holiday Shoppers

Discover how major brands are releasing Advent calendars in September with early discounts, covering chocolate, beauty, toys, and digital experiences for holiday shoppers.

New analysis from The Strategist provides concrete pricing and availability details for the booming Advent calendar market, confirming that high-end options can reach up to $399 while kid-focused selections start as low as $14.

The data reveals that Ipsy has made its 25-day Advent calendar available to the general public for the first time at a price point of $142, expanding beyond its previous subscription-only model to include full-size products like Too Faced mascara.

Also read Beauty Advent Calendars Face Scrutiny Over Value as Holiday Sales Hit $40.2 Million

Luxury scent enthusiasts are directed toward Voluspa's comprehensive selection, which the new report identifies as the most prestigious option available, featuring six distinct votive scents including French Cade Lavender and Goji Tarocco Orange.

For families seeking durable keepsakes, the hand-painted elaborate village scene remains a top recommendation for its heirloom quality, offering 24 pull-out drawers that double as storage for small toys and candies.

LEGO continues to dominate the children's sector with highly anticipated releases, including a ski-chalet-themed Friends calendar and a Star Wars edition, catering to diverse interests among young consumers.

Hot Wheels provides a budget-friendly alternative for vehicle enthusiasts, with each compartment containing either a 1:64-scale car or a festive accessory such as reindeer antlers for a modest investment.

Nostalgia brands like Furby are leveraging their charm with a calendar that includes nine Christmas-themed figurines and a daily charm keychain, appealing to collectors and parents alike.

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American Girl offers a unique display option featuring a 12-inch pop-up tree and 25 ornaments, each highlighting a different doll and her favorite animal friend for a personalized holiday experience.

The Peppa Pig party scene calendar provides a colorful and thematic setup for younger children, complete with characters like Edmond Elephant and special dino-themed party accessories.

Eco-conscious shoppers can avoid plastic clutter with a Bluey-themed book calendar, which delivers 24 mini-books based on popular episodes of the animated series for young viewers.

Activity-based alternatives like the mini coloring book set offer a creative outlet without the waste associated with traditional toy Advent calendars.

Build-a-Bear integrates its in-store experience into a box format, allowing customers to assemble six plushes with various clothing and accessory choices during the countdown.

For bath-time fun, a durable rubber duck calendar provides 24 reasonably sized figures, with the majority featuring Christmas themes ready for winter use.

Display-centric buyers can choose a sweet fabric nutcracker calendar, though this option requires purchasers to source their own small prizes to fill the compartments.

A classic wooden tree adorned with 24 wooden ornaments remains a simple and timeless choice for those who prefer traditional aesthetics over modern conveniences.

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The tea-themed calendar continues to attract connoisseurs with rare single-estate blends and herbal infusions, providing a caffeine-free alternative for those sensitive to stimulants.

Gourmet food lovers can indulge in a diverse chocolate selection featuring milk, dark, and white varieties with flavors ranging from caramel to birthday cake.

Dedcool targets practical luxury seekers with a calendar that includes travel-size detergent, coconut lip balm, and a signature Mochi Milk fragrance solid.

Limited-edition beauty tool sets remain a scarce commodity, offering high-value items like dermaplaners and satin pillowcases that sell out quickly due to their specialized nature.

The early September release of these products allows consumers to navigate the dense holiday sales period without rushing to secure limited-stock items before December.

Early availability ensures that shoppers have ample time to compare prices and select preferred calendars before final demand spikes drive up costs or deplete inventory.

Market saturation with diverse choices means that physical goods, consumables, and digital subscriptions all have viable options available to a wide range of budgets.

The strategic timing of these releases prevents consumers from cutting it precariously close to the traditional December 1 start date for most calendars.

Expert recommendations now surface the most useful options across the vast e-commerce landscape, helping buyers navigate the overwhelming variety of holiday offerings.

This structured approach to holiday shopping enables families to plan their gift-giving with precision, ensuring that every door opened brings a curated and valuable experience.