Earl Spencer marries archaeologist girlfriend in Arizona

Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer has had a tumultuous relationship history, including acrimonious divorces and public scandals. However, he found love in a Norwegian academic named Cat Jarman. The couple's wedding took place quietly in Arizona and involved several children and media attention.

Princess Diana 's brother Earl Spencer has wed his archaeologist girlfriend in a secret ceremony in Arizona, the Daily Mail can reveal. Charles Spencer tied the knot quietly with Professor Cat Jarman on Friday – five years after she arrived at the historic Althorp Estate , pickaxe in hand, on an archaeological dig.

This is a fourth marriage for Earl Spencer, whose acrimonious divorce from his third wife, Karen, was finalised in February. The wedding also comes just weeks after a bitter court battle between the two women was settled. Was the lack of fanfare, or advance notice, about the wedding down to sensibilities over the controversial history of this relationship? At 44, the bride is 18 years younger than the groom, after all.

And the couple have nine children between them. Perhaps, but the astonishing wedding photographs – almost cinematic in their scope – tell a more complicated story. In an interview with this newspaper in November 2024, Earl Spencer admitted that Norwegian academic Cat – an unlikely future Countess; one who didn't do 'posh' and was bemused by aristocratic convention – had stolen his heart, and put him on a different life path.

'Cat is completely different to anyone I have been with before,' he told me, confiding that this new relationship had made him determined to do things differently. The wedding photographs he shares today seem to illustrate what he meant. All three of Earl Spencer's previous marriages were conventional society events, heavy on the etiquette and seating plans, the weight of inherited expectation keenly felt.

Although details are still sparse, this celebration was clearly a million miles from an aristocratic English wedding. Earl Spencer and Cat Jarman at their secret wedding in Arizona. The pair have been in a relationship since 2024. This is Earl Spencer's fourth marriage





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