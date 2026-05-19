Earl Spencer Has Secret Wedding in Arizona

Earl Spencer has had three previous marriages and is now engaged in his fourth.

Princess Diana 's brother Earl Spencer has wed his archaeologist girlfriend in a secret ceremony in Arizona, the Daily Mail can reveal. Charles Spencer tied the knot quietly with Professor Cat Jarman on Friday – five years after she arrived at the historic Althorp Estate, pickaxe in hand, on an archaeological dig .

This is a fourth marriage for Earl Spencer, whose acrimonious divorce from his third wife, Karen, was finalised in February. The wedding also comes just weeks after a bitter court battle between the two women was settled. Was the lack of fanfare, or advance notice, about the wedding down to sensibilities over the controversial history of this relationship? At 44, the bride is 18 years younger than the groom, after all.

And the couple have nine children between them. Perhaps, but the astonishing wedding photographs – almost cinematic in their scope – tell a more complicated story





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Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer marries archaeologist girlfriend en masseEarl Spencer, the ex-husband of the late Princess Diana, has secretly wed his archaeologist girlfriend. The couple have been in a relationship since 2024. This is Earl Spencer's fourth marriage.

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